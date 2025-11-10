Liberia: FC Bea Mountain End Five-Game Drought With Dominant Win Over Paynesville FC

FC Bea Mountain finally broke their five-match winless run in style, delivering a dominant 3-0 victory over Paynesville FC at the Momo Tewah Sports Pitch in Grand Cape County.

A stunning free kick from Federick Dennis opened the scoring, followed by a brilliant brace from forward Ralph Weah to secure all three points for Coach Cooper Sannah's side.

The match initially appeared headed for frustration, with both teams struggling to create clear chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute when Federick Dennis curled a beautiful free kick from 22 meters out, leaving Paynesville goalkeeper Abraham Flomo with no chance. The Pride of Cape Mount took that deserved 1-0 lead into the break.

Bea Mountain came out with renewed intensity in the second half. Ralph Weah doubled the advantage in the 68th minute, slotting a composed finish into the bottom corner. Weah cemented his status as the star of the game in the 85th minute, using his skill to dribble past the halfway line and deep into the Paynesville defense before beating Flomo for his second and the team's third goal.

Paynesville FC, one of the league's top sides, struggled to cope with Bea Mountain's improved attack and discipline. Their frustration culminated when Kone was shown a red card late in the second half, creating further space for the home side to exploit.

Coach Sannah Praises Mentality

The win is a huge boost for Bea Mountain, who remain on top of the relegation zone in 11th place, narrowly above LPRC Oilers, and three points ahead of bottom place Downtown FC.

Following the match, an ecstatic Coach Sannah acknowledged the pressure on his team and praised their resilience.

"Our performance was overwhelming today. Every game felt like a final for us after our poor start, and while we were unfortunate in previous matches, we never let it deter us. We took the responsibility, went back to the drawing board, and the team put up a fight that absolutely deserved these three points," Sannah stated.

He specifically highlighted the defensive improvement against a high-quality opponent. "Playing Paynesville FC, who are seated second in the league, and winning 3-0, shows a massive improvement in our defensive work. We will continue to work to maintain this compact and safe style," he added. "This win is now history; we look forward to our next league match and aim to improve and win every game ahead."