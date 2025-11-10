Liberia: How the Political Elites Consumed Liberia's 2026 Spending Plan

Monrovia — The Liberian government's 2026 draft national budget, projected at a record-breaking US$1.2 billion, is being hailed by officials as a landmark for economic growth and fiscal expansion. Yet beneath the glossy numbers lies a troubling narrative, one in which ordinary Liberians struggle under rising costs while political elites appear to reap the lion's share of the nation's wealth.

A Budget of Record, But for Whom?

While the US$1.2 billion figure is unprecedented, the distribution of funds reveals stark inequities. The central irony is that this historic budget comes at a time when the majority of Liberians face economic hardship.

Inflation continues to push food, fuel, and basic commodities beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Salaries for teachers, nurses, and other public servants remain delayed, unemployment is rampant, and rural communities still lack basic services such as clean water and electricity.

Yet, the lawmakers tasked with addressing these challenges have quietly ensured that their own coffers swell first. The National Legislature's allocation alone has risen sharply, from US$41.3 million in 2024 to US$51.7 million in the proposed 2026 budget.

The distribution among lawmakers is telling: the House of Representatives receives US$31,046,749, the Senate US$16,440,876, the Speaker's Office US$1,848,000, the Deputy Speaker US$1,415,839, and the Pro Tempore US$958,926. These figures do not account for additional constituency disbursements and benefits that often go unreported.

Luxury Over Necessity

The draft budget also earmarks US$3.6 million from the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP) for the renovation of the Capitol Building, financed by part of the US$200 million signature bonus from ArcelorMittal. While this bonus was originally touted as funding for infrastructure and public development, a portion will now finance lawmakers' offices and comfort.

Furthermore, the Legislature's travel, goods, and services budget has jumped from US$11.3 million to US$14.6 million--a 29% increase--primarily to cover foreign trips, vehicle maintenance, and administrative perks. Meanwhile, hospitals lack essential medicines, schools remain dilapidated, and communities continue to live in infrastructural neglect.

The scale of disparity is staggering. The Legislature's US$51.7 million allocation is nearly four times the budget for agriculture (US$13.7 million), almost half of the national health budget (US$101.7 million), and exceeds combined funding for youth development, sports, and tourism. Critics argue this is not a simple misallocation, but a deliberate prioritization of privilege over public welfare.

Revenue Realities: A Stretch Too Far?

While the government projects the US$1.2 billion budget, skeptics question whether this revenue target is achievable. Historical collection trends suggest shortfalls may be inevitable. For instance, Liberia collected only US$252 million in income and profits taxes by September 2025, falling short of the projected US$306 million. The 2026 projection of US$365 million appears overly optimistic.

Other revenue sources, including GST, property taxes, and import duties, are also likely to underperform. Conservative estimates indicate that the government could be at least US$120-135 million short of its budgeted target, raising concerns about fiscal sustainability.

The FY2026 budget increases funding for security agencies: the Liberia National Police rises from US$21.5 million to US$25.7 million, the Liberia Immigration Service from US$7.4 million to US$10.7 million, and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency more than doubles from US$3.1 million to US$7.6 million. Meanwhile, the National Fire Service's allocation remains static at US$2.9 million.

Recurrent spending, projected at US$929.6 million, covers salaries, goods, and services required for day-to-day government operations. PSIP spending stands at US$281.5 million, intended for infrastructure and community projects. Yet the public remains skeptical, noting that recurrent spending on non-essential items often dwarfs investments in critical public services.

Public reactions to the budget have been mixed. Civil society activist Martin K. N. Kollie criticized the increase in legislative spending, saying: "US$41.3 million was spent on the Legislature in 2025. You have increased it to US$51.7 million in 2026. But we should celebrate the budget for reaching 1.2 billion when almost all the money will be consumed again by a few greedy and corrupt politicians. We won't."

Liberian citizen Doris Paye echoed concerns about equity: "We look forward to the ripple effect on the lives of ordinary people--teachers, health workers, security personnel. It should not be redirected to the privileged minority (lawmakers) who are now considering buying cars for their office staff at the expense of taxpayers."

Others, like Zephaniah Smith, offered a more measured perspective: "This is encouraging news, but it will only be meaningful if our approach to development changes. Even with a budget exceeding one billion dollars, if we continue to prioritize high recurrent expenditures over capital investments, that billion dollars will have little real impact."

Liberia's draft 2026 budget reflects both ambition and inequality. While the headline figure of US$1.2 billion suggests progress, the reality is a stark reminder of political priorities that favor a select few over the majority. With questionable revenue projections and recurrent expenditures consuming large portions of public funds, ordinary Liberians may continue to bear the cost of privilege.

As Parliament debates the draft, the question remains: can Liberia reconcile the promise of growth with the needs of its people, or will the 2026 budget become another chapter in a story of fiscal indulgence at the expense of the poor?