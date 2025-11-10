Liberia: MCC Admits Uncertainty Over Ending Pollution At Historic Palm Grove Cemetery

Monrovia — The historic Palm Grove Cemetery -- once a revered resting place for Liberia's first president and other national figures -- has now become a major environmental and public health concern in the heart of Monrovia. Once admired for its solemn significance, the cemetery has deteriorated into a dumpsite and a haven for drug users, with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) struggling to manage the growing pollution.

For years, open graves and uncontrolled garbage disposal have transformed the cemetery's surroundings into a nightmare for nearby residents. The MCC recently blocked the road running through the cemetery to prevent vehicles from passing, citing heavy pollution and ongoing garbage disposal operations.

"We Can't Breathe Good Air Anymore"

Mary Wilson, a mother of three who lives on Gurley Street, told FrontPage Africa that the stench from the waste piles has made life unbearable.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Zogos [drug addicts] will steal from us -- we will not die. But this one we are in, where we cannot breathe good air, is completely killing us," she lamented.

"We have small, small children here, and they are getting sick because of the garbage all around us."

Musa Bility, a mechanic who lives on Center Street and operates a garage along UN Drive, also raised an alarm over the environmental hazards.

"We are affected by the pollution from this garbage to the extent that they had to close the road," Bility said. "When will MCC open the road for cars to pass?"

MCC: "Center Street is a Temporary Holding Site"

Responding to the growing public outcry, MCC Communications Officer Isaac Diggs admitted that the city government is aware of the pollution and its impact on residents. However, he explained that the location currently serves as a temporary holding site for garbage.

"Center Street has been designated as a temporary location for storing garbage before it's moved to the transfer stations at Fiamah and Wein Town," Diggs said.

According to him, several community-based enterprises (CBEs) contracted by the MCC lack the logistics to transport waste directly to the transfer stations.

"The issue of Center Street is critical," Diggs added. "The city government is working to identify a more suitable site. But as it stands, I cannot say the disposal at Center Street will stop today or tomorrow."

Diggs further noted that public announcements were made restricting vehicles from using the road during waste disposal and collection hours.

A Cemetery of National Significance, Lost to Neglect

Palm Grove Cemetery, established in 1822, is the resting place of some of Liberia's most prominent historical figures, including President Joseph Jenkins Roberts, his mother Amelia Roberts, his wife Sarah Ann Roberts, and Hilary Teage, Liberia's first Secretary of State.

Despite its national significance, repeated government efforts to preserve or relocate the cemetery have failed. In 2020, Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward Flomo visited the site on Decoration Day and called for its relocation after being unable to locate his relatives' graves."Almost all the graves are damaged," Flomo said. "I'll be sending a communication to the House plenary to have this place relocated. It will take some time, but it must be done."

Past Efforts to Save Palm Grove

Under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, there were plans to relocate the cemetery entirely. However, the initiative was halted following an intervention by then-Senator and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who argued that the cemetery should remain as a permanent resting place for the dead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2016, when the Special Presidential Task Force led by Mary Broh began clearing sections of the cemetery, Taylor wrote to the Senate, urging it to stop the demolition.

"This trend of thought to remove our loved ones from their resting place should not be accepted," she stated. "Designated burial grounds should remain as such, showing our collective national respect for the dead."

A Site of History, Now a Symbol of Decay

Today, the Palm Grove Cemetery stands as a painful reminder of neglect -- its historical importance overshadowed by pollution, encroachment, and administrative indecision. As residents continue to suffer the consequences of garbage disposal and environmental degradation, the question remains: when will the Monrovia City Corporation restore dignity to this national landmark is the question many have asked.