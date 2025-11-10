Liberia: Operation Seat UL - Massive Campaign to Buy 22,000 Armchairs, Furnishing All UL Classrooms With Chairs for All Students

Monrovia — Responding to an urgent need for adequate student facilities, the concerned civic group Voices of the Elder (VOTE) Friday announced the immediate launch of "Operation Seat UL" - a massive six-month campaign dedicated to securing 22,000 new classroom chairs for the University of Liberia (UL). The goal: ensure that all 28,000 UL students across 233 classrooms on its four campuses finally have a seat during class, directly addressing the significant seating shortage.

The campaign was launched in UL's auditorium on Capitol Hill Campus during a spirited and patriotic ceremony that brought in the campaign's first donations in the amounts of US $2,000 cash, US $6,000 in checks and LRD $2,360. The minimum cost of one armchair is US $20.

VOTE, in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia, is organizing the effort and calling on all Liberians to donate the cause. Sister Mary Laurene Brown, chairwoman of Operation Seat UL campaign, said it's a national issue.

"VOTE understands too well that what impedes progress at the University of Liberia impedes progress in our country - socially, morally, intellectually, and professionally," she stated. "To this end, VOTE is determined to lend its support, its expertise wherever it can, to help the University of Liberia meet its many challenges."

UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan expressed gratitude to VOTE and the alumni association for initiating a "visionary campaign," underscoring its importance and describing it as a significant effort toward enhancing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

"I urge all of us to respond positively to the call of these two institutions," the President said. "Together, let us restore beauty in learning, comfort in learning, pride, and create the enabling learning environment to this institution, the University of Liberia."

Dr. Maparyan donated US $1,000 to the effort. Also speaking at the launch, the University of Liberia Student Interim Leadership President Ms. Blioh Tingba, who hailed the effort, saying for too long students have stood during classes, but because of Operation Seat UL there will be no more standing.

"To learn, education deserves dignity, and it begins with a seat," Tingba said.

She donated US $100 and pledged to mobilize additional resources from the students to support the campaign. Supporters of the campaign span a cross-section of stakeholders. Notable among them was the immediate former Vice President of Liberia and former member of the Board of the UL Trustees, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor. Madam Taylor is a 1984 graduate of the A. Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration at the UL, formerly the Business College.

"The University of Liberia provided me with the foundation that has enabled me to be the person I am today," she said.

Madam Taylor then pledged 200 chairs on behalf of the Class of 1984 and an additional 50 chairs as her personal contribution. Others who also made donations included J. Orlando Boyce, Namusa Geelor, Rupel E. Marshall, Sr. Amb. Olubanke King Akewele and Madam Esther Williams.

The campaign will primarily use radio stations to encourage donations, while also actively engaging Liberians in Liberia and the diaspora.

VOTE encourages donors to deposit their cash at the United Bank for Africa, UBA in USD account number 53030550022117, and for LRD account 53030550022124. Alternatively, the donor may send cash to mobile money number 0772557492 and 0889079922.