Liberia: Govt Invests U.S.$10.4 Million to Combat Drug Shortages At 580 Health Facilities Nationwide

Ganta — In a decisive move to improve healthcare delivery across Liberia, the Government of Liberia (GoL) has allocated US$10.4 Million to address the chronic drug shortages affecting 580 health facilities throughout the country.

Liberia's Chief Pharmacist, Dr. Joshua T. Peter, revealed this significant investment during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Regional Office in Ganta, Nimba County.

Speaking to an attentive audience, Dr. Peter credited the administration under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung alongside the Ministry of Health led by Minister Louise M. Kpoto for making substantial progress in the country's health sector particularly in strengthening drug supplies.

This funding, spanning the years 2024 and 2025, has been used to procure essential medications that are now available at public hospitals and clinics nationwide, reducing the long-standing problem of drug prescriptions accompanied by shortages.

Dr. Peter urged Liberian citizens and security agencies to take an active role in safeguarding these medicines by acting as watchdogs.

He emphasized the importance of questioning and verifying any movement of drugs between facilities to prevent misuse or theft.

"I am not a politician but a health worker and a pastor. It is important to speak the truth. In the past, some government hospitals and clinics were involved in illicit drug prescriptions, which inadvertently supported private drugstore businesses. However, under this administration, that practice has significantly diminished," he explained.

He further informed the public that by the end of December, the 580 government-owned health facilities will receive their final shipment of medicines for the fourth quarter of the ongoing drug distribution program, which started in 2024.

This milestone marks a critical step toward ensuring continuous access to treatments for all Liberians.

Dr. Peter called on the leadership of hospitals and clinics nationwide to monitor the distribution closely and ensure the medicines reach the patients who need them most.

He announced that strict documentation procedures will be enforced before any drugs are transferred between locations, enhancing accountability and transparency within the medical supply chain.

Reflecting on past challenges

Dr. Peter lamented that many public health institutions previously participated in prescription malpractice, undermining patient care.

Nonetheless, this has been curtailed thanks to the steadfast leadership of Minister Kpoto, supported by the government.

To sustain these improvements, the Ministry of Health plans to conduct unannounced inspections of various hospitals and clinics to verify that medicines are reaching the intended recipients and being properly managed.

This bold government initiative underscores a growing commitment to strengthening Liberia's health system, assuring citizens that quality medical care and vital drugs are becoming more accessible across all regions.

With enhanced oversight, community involvement and ongoing pharmaceutical investments, Liberia moves closer to eradicating drug shortages and improving overall public health outcomes.