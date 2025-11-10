Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has officially launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026-2030) at a ceremony held recently at the Royal Grand Hotel in Monrovia.

According to an LACC statement, the launch marks a renewed national commitment to strengthening integrity, accountability and transparency across all sectors of government and society.

The statement added that the ceremony was graced by Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Advisor to the President of Liberia, who officially launched the Strategic Plan and reaffirmed the government's unwavering support for the LACC and its mandate to combat corruption.

Speaking at the occasion, Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe, Executive Chairperson of the LACC, highlighted the Commission's achievements, challenges and future priorities as captured in the new plan.

She emphasized that the Legislature is currently reviewing the Commission's request for the establishment of a Specialized Anti-Corruption Court, which she noted, is expected to be realized within the five-year period.

For his part, Ernest R. Hughes, Vice Executive Chairperson of the LACC, described the Strategic Plan as "a call to action for all Liberians -- government institutions, civil society, development partners, and citizens alike."

He further underscored that the plan represents a national roadmap for building a corruption-free Liberia through collective responsibility, collaboration, and courage.

Mr. Hughes also extended appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), diplomatic missions and international partners for their technical and moral support in shaping the strategy, noting that the launch marks the beginning of "a new chapter--one defined by courage, collaboration, and unwavering resolve."

Also speaking, Aliou Mamadou Dia, UNDP Resident Representative in Liberia, commended the LACC leadership for the milestone, noting Liberia's recent improvement in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) from 25/100 to 27/100, with a ranking jump from 145th to 135th out of 180 countries.

He described this as "a historic breakthrough -- the first notable progress in many years."

However, Mr. Dia cautioned that corruption remains a major obstacle to Liberia's growth and development, urging united and determined action to combat it.

Meanwhile, the event brought together representatives from donor and development partners, civil society organizations, integrity institutions, the UNDP and the Government of Liberia (GoL) -- all reaffirming their commitment to the country's anti-corruption drive.