Liberia: Agriculture Ministry, World Bank Conduct Joint Implementation Support Mission to Assess Retrap Progress

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the World Bank, is conducting a ten-day Implementation Support Mission (ISM) to assess the progress of the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), a flagship initiative designed to enhance rural livelihoods, strengthen agribusiness and promote sustainable agricultural development across Liberia.

The mission, led by Dr. Kadir Osman Gyasi, Task Team Leader from the World Bank, runs from November 3 to 12, 2025, and aims to review the project's achievements against its development objectives, identify implementation challenges, and provide technical guidance to ensure the project continues to deliver sustainable and inclusive results.

The Rural Economic Transformation Project, valued at US$161 million, is funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Government of Liberia(GoL) through the Ministry of Agriculture. The project aims to increase the income and resilience of rural poor households by promoting sustainable agricultural practices, expanding access to agricultural marketing infrastructure, and strengthening value chains for cassava, rubber, and livestock (pigs and poultry). The Project is currently constructing the road corridor between Tappita to Zwedru, Toe Town to the Ivory Coast Border. And several markets along the Ganta and Zwedru Corridor. RETRAP also offers capacity development for government and private-sector actors and supports the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads and market facilities to enhance market access and connectivity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Since 2023, the project has awarded matching grants totaling US$10 million to 64 agribusiness beneficiaries to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and value addition. These grants have helped to construct modern processing facilities and improve access to markets, enabling smallholder farmers and agripreneurs to expand their operations and increase their profitability.

As part of the Implementation Support Mission, teams from the Ministry of Agriculture and the World Bank are visiting project intervention sites across several counties to monitor field activities and interact directly with beneficiaries. The visits include assessments of crop production, processing facilities, and rural infrastructure projects, as well as consultations with farmers, agri-enterprises, and community organizations to gather feedback and assess project impact.

The mission began on Friday, November 7, with site visits in Montserrado County, followed by Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties on Saturday, November 8. The team, led by Mr. Galah Toto, National Project Coordinator, is continuing to Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, Nimba, Bong, and Montserrado Counties in the coming days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During one of the field engagements, Dr. Gyasi commended the beneficiaries for their ongoing efforts but urged them to remain focused and results-oriented.

"You must take your investments seriously," he said. "If you do not work hard and complete your projects on time, the initiatives will lose their purpose, and neither the Government of Liberia nor the World Bank will achieve the intended goals."

Mr. Galah Toto, National Project Coordinator, also encouraged project beneficiaries to demonstrate greater commitment and professionalism in managing their enterprises.

"This project belongs to you," he emphasized. "Your hard work and dedication will not only benefit your families and communities but will also contribute significantly to the national drive for agricultural transformation and economic growth."

The Ministry of Agriculture views the ongoing Implementation Support Mission as a crucial step in ensuring accountability, improving coordination among stakeholders, and strengthening the overall impact of RETRAP. The findings and recommendations from this mission will guide the next phase of implementation and help ensure that the project delivers long-term, sustainable benefits to Liberia's rural communities.

The Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP) remains a cornerstone of the Government of Liberia's efforts to modernize the agricultural sector, promote agribusiness development, and empower smallholder farmers to become key players in the national economy.