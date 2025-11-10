Liberia: How Realistic Is Liberia's U.S.$1.21 Bn 2026 Draft National Budget?

President Joseph N. Boakai, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, presented the Draft 2026 National Budget amounting to US$1.21 billion to the National Legislature for approval last Friday.

The 2026 draft National Budget of US$1.21 billion represents a significant increase from the 2025 budget of just over US$880 million. This ambitious fiscal blueprint arrives at a critical juncture, as the country seeks to address longstanding developmental challenges and stimulate broad-based economic growth.

Historically, Liberia's post-war budget has seen a significant year-on-year increase, rising from a meager US$120.2 million in former President Sirleaf's first Budget for the fiscal year of June 2006 to July 2007, after initially operating a recast budget of US$80 million from the previous fiscal year when she took office in January 2006.

By 2010, the budget had surpassed US$350 million, and in the years leading up to the Ebola crisis (2014-2016), it approached US$600 million. The post-Ebola recovery and subsequent years saw further incremental growth, with the 2020 budget hovering around US$525 million.

Notably, the 2025 budget, at over US$880 million, marked a sharp rise, and the proposed 2026 budget of US$1.21 billion represents an unprecedented 38% increase in a single year.

We observed that this steep increase raises questions about the sustainability of such growth, especially given Liberia's macroeconomic conditions, reliance on external financing, and persistent challenges in revenue collection.

In addition, a critical test of any national budget's developmental intent lies in how it allocates resources to key sectors, such as health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture. These sectors, despite their centrality to poverty reduction and economic transformation, are often left on the back burner.

The 2026 draft budget reportedly continues this trend, with allocations for these sectors remaining below levels required for transformative change. The bulk of the budget continues to be directed toward recurrent expenditures, limiting the fiscal space for impactful investments in health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

A persistent feature of Liberia's fiscal policy is the prioritization of recurrent (operational) expenditures--such as salaries, administrative costs, and debt servicing--over development (capital) spending.

In recent years, recurrent expenditure has consumed upwards of 70% of the national budget, crowding out resources for infrastructure, human capital development, and economic diversification.

Preliminary analysis of the 2026 draft budget indicates a continuation of this pattern. While the nominal size of the budget has increased, the share allocated to development projects remains constrained.

We at the New Dawn believe that while the 2026 draft budget signals an intent to scale up government spending in pursuit of national development, its underlying assumptions and spending patterns raise concerns about its realism. The persistence of high operational costs and limited development allocations suggests that the budget may fall short of catalyzing the structural transformation needed for inclusive growth.

We also believe that the 2026 draft National Budget, at US$1.21 billion, represents an ambitious step in the country's fiscal planning. However, a review of historical trends, sectoral allocations, and spending priorities reveals persistent challenges that undermine its realism.

Unless accompanied by credible revenue mobilization strategies, a rebalancing of expenditures toward development, and strengthened implementation mechanisms, the budget risks falling back on existing constraints rather than overcoming them.

Therefore, there is a need to critically engage with stakeholders on the budget's assumptions and advocate for a more balanced, development-oriented approach to ensure that fiscal policy truly supports Liberia's development agenda.