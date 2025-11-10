Africa: AU Voices Concern About Mali As As France Urges Citizens to Leave

The president of the African Union Commission has expressed "deep concern" over the security situation in Mali and an ongoing jihadist blockade that has impacted civilians, and called for "urgent international action". Given the situation, France has recommended its citizens leave the country as soon as possible.

African Union Commission President Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed "deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mali" on Sunday, referring to an ongoing fuel blockade by jihadists that has impacted civilians.

For weeks, jihadists with the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) have imposed a fuel blockade on Mali, creating a crisis for the ruling military junta.

In a statement, Youssouf warned that the fuel blockade was impacting "innocent civilians", and he called for a "robust, coordinated, and coherent" international response to counter terrorism in Mali and the Sahel region.

The junta has struggled to counter various armed groups since it took power following back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Youssouf also called for the release of three Egyptians that jihadists kidnapped for ransom, calling their abduction "grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law".

France recommends leaving

The degrading security situation has prompted the France to recommend its citizens leave the country.

The Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended people leave Mali temporarily as soon as possible, because "the security context is degrading in Mali, including in Bamako".

The ministry urged people to use commercial flights and not leave by land, as main the roads in Mali are targets of "attacks from terrorist groups".

The ministry also reiterated its formal advice against travelling to Mali, "regardless of the reason".

Last week the Ministry called on citizens to be on "high alert", and other countries, including the UK, Germany, US and Canada have urged their own citizens to leave the country, due to the security situation and the lack of fuel.

Some 4,300 French citizens are registered with the French consulate in Mali, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux, who insisted that "security is a priority".