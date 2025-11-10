Gambia: Prime Minister Sonko Vows to Prosecute Macky Sall

Faced with the need to implement delicate measures to revive a struggling economy and amid rumors of divisions at the highest levels of the state, the ruling party organised a major rally on Saturday, November 7. Before a crowd of tens of thousands Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko seized the moment to once again criticise former President Macky Sall and his party, whom he holds responsible for the hidden debt uncovered last year.

In his speech, Ousmane Sonko warned his followers: due to the hidden debt seven million US dollars and the country's critical financial situation, all Senegalese will need to make sacrifices. He also reiterated his intent to prosecute former President Macky Sall for high treason, blaming him and his party, the Alliance for the Republic (APR), for the current crisis.

The mega meeting was well attended at the Leopard Sedar Senghore Stadium in Dakar. Sonko told his thousands of militants that their government would fight corruption, and all those in the former regime that involved in embezzling government funds would face justice. He also disclosed that two ministers of the current government will be sacked. He has already informed President Faye that these two ministers are undermining the government, and proofs have been shown of their corruption and would be dismissed and face the full force of the law, he said.

Regarding his relationship with President Faye, he said: "Many rumoured about strained relationship between me and the President. In life, nothing is eternal. But on my own side, it won't come from me to part with him."

He also said there is an unaudited funds allocated to the president. But he as the prime minister has no such funds, he said, challenging anyone who has evidence of him having such funds to go to the TV stations to show proofs that he is receiving such funds amounting to 9 billion CFA per annum.

15 detained protesters of the opposition who were supposed to organise a rally for the costing of living have been released.

Demonstrating Pastef's popularity despite rumors of internal divisions

"All our problems today stem from the APR, its president, and the former regime. It's a party that no longer deserves a place in our political landscape and should be dissolved -- it's a criminal organization," declared the Prime Minister. He added, "A decree should be signed to dissolve this party, so its members stop speaking endlessly after all the harm they've caused Senegal."

This excerpt from Sonko's speech at the Pastef rally in Dakar underscores his goal: to remobilise his base after announcing tough economic reforms, and to show that his party's strength and popularity remain intact despite rumors of tensions between him and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

"These are ill-intentioned voices spreading such claims. In reality, we see no issue between Sonko and the President. Never. They've always stood together and are true friends," said Amaya Ndour, one of Sonko's supporters.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced -- without naming him -- the dismissal of Environment and Ecological Transition Minister Abdourahmane Diouf, whom he accuses of fueling these rumors within the executive.

Prime Minister Sonko warned judges who did not perform their jobs as expected with the recommendations of public accounts committee, will be dealt with.