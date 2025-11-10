Nigeria: PDP, APC Trade Blame Over Minister Matawalle's Planned Visit to Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly expressed discomfort over the planned visit of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Gusau by the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris. He said the PDP's reaction to the minister's proposed visit showed the ruling party was "worried and unsettled."

According to Idris, "The ruling PDP in Zamfara State is confused, disjointed and afraid. At every turn, its members -- including highly placed individuals and supporters -- continue to leave the party due to its non-performance."

He dismissed a statement credited to the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Halliru Andi, who reportedly urged Matawalle to cancel his visit and remain at his duty post in Abuja. Idris argued that the Minister, being a federal appointee, has the constitutional right to visit any part of the country, including his home state.

He added that Matawalle had in the past operated from Sokoto State on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when, according to him, Governor Dauda Lawal allegedly did not allow the minister to operate from Zamfara.

Idris maintained that the minister's planned visit "may have sent shivers through the ranks of the PDP," but insisted that the trip would proceed with the approval of the Presidency.

"As a citizen of Zamfara State and leader of the APC in the state, he has every right to visit his people, his party and his supporters," Idris said.

He criticised the PDP for previously faulting visits by Zamfara citizens to Matawalle in Abuja, arguing that the party was now again attempting to interfere in the minister's personal and political activities.

The APC spokesperson said the party looks forward to welcoming the minister, expressing optimism that more politicians, particularly from the PDP, would join the APC.

Idris also challenged the PDP to focus on governance and urged Governor Dauda Lawal to address the state's security challenges. He accused the governor of being absent from the state during critical moments, particularly citing recent attacks in which residents were killed or abducted.

He alleged that the governor travelled abroad for his son's graduation at a time when multiple communities in Zamfara were under attack.

The PDP had yet to officially respond to the APC's claims at the time of filing this report.