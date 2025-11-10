Nigeria: Lagos Govt Reintroduces Planning Permit Amnesty Programme to Regularise Unapproved Buildings

"This initiative allows owners of existing but unapproved buildings to regularise their structures without incurring penalties normally associated with building without permits."

The Lagos State Government has reintroduced the Planning Permit Amnesty Programme, allowing property owners with unapproved buildings to regularise their structures without paying statutory penalties.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, recently announced the reintroduction of the amnesty programme in Alausa, Lagos, explaining that it follows appeals from property owners who missed previous amnesty opportunities.

"Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in response to public appeals, has approved the reintroduction of the programme for the third time during his administration," Nairametrics quotes Mr Olumide as saying.



A PREMIUM TIMES check on the Building Permit Amnesty Programme website on Monday showed that the amnesty window will run for 61 days, from 1 November to 31 December. Property owners and developers are encouraged to use this period to obtain the necessary approvals and avoid potential legal complications.

Applicants are required to submit a complete set of documents, including a title document or proof of ownership, a survey plan, and as-built architectural drawings. Where applicable, they must also provide structural, electrical, and mechanical drawings, a Non-Destructive Integrity Test Report, and a letter of structural stability and indemnity.

Additionally, a Land Use Planning Analysis Report, tax compliance documents, and any other supporting documents must be submitted for assessment.

Mr Olumide emphasised that applications will be processed strictly in accordance with Town Planning Regulations, and only buildings meeting minimum standards will be approved.

How to apply

Applicants can submit forms at any Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) district office across the 57 LGAs/LCDAs, or via the Electronic Planning Permit Office at LASPPPA Headquarters, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja.

The programme covers residential, commercial, and industrial properties and is part of the state government's commitment to promoting orderly, safe, and sustainable development in line with its vision of a Greater Lagos.

Background

The Lagos State Government had earlier launched enforcement actions against unapproved buildings following the expiration of previous amnesty periods.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) began demolitions in Ogudu GRA after a 31 December 2024 deadline to ensure compliance with urban planning regulations and public safety.

"The government extended the amnesty period to 31 December 2024, giving owners sufficient time to regularise their documents. Despite multiple warnings, some residents chose not to comply, leaving LASBCA with no choice but to take action," LASBCA Permanent Secretary Gbolahan Oki said then.

Demolitions were then carried out in various parts of Lagos including at the Trade Fair complex.

Mr Oki assured that affected property owners had been notified well in advance.

Incentives and previous programmes

In his recent announcement, Mr Olumide noted that the amnesty programme not only waives penalties but also offers discounts for payments completed within ten working days during the amnesty period.

He quoted Governor Sanwo-Olu as saying that the programme is part of his administration's efforts to mitigate economic challenges in the built environment sector while promoting compliance with physical planning regulations to ensure a livable, organised, and sustainable Lagos.