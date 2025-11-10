Nigeria: Troops Rescue 86 Victims, Arrest 29 Terror Suspects in Borno - Official

10 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector 2, OPHK, encountered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura on Sunday while responding to reports of abductions along the Buratai-Kamuya Road.

Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued 86 kidnapped victims and foiled a terrorist's ambush during coordinated operations in Borno.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by the Media Information Officer for OPHK, Sani Uba, a lieutenant colonel.

He said the troops engaged the insurgents, pursued them towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter that led to the destruction of 11 makeshift terrorists' structures.

According to him, eight victims, including men, women, and children, were rescued in the operation.

"Recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles. The terrorists' camp was destroyed after clearance operations," he said.

Mr Uba said that troops deployed at Mangada also apprehended 29 suspected terrorist logistics suppliers en route to the Chilaria area of Borno.

He said suspects were nabbed with two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with about 1,000 litres of petrol, engine oil, new gun truck tyres, medical consumables, and large quantities of foodstuff.

According to him, the Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and professionalism and urged them to sustain the tempo to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North-east theatre.

(NAN)

