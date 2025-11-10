Ghana: Prophet Joseph Atarah Releases New Video

Ghana's singing Prophet, Joseph Atarah, has released a video for his new song dubbed 'Increase'. The video was directed and shot by renowned director, Sky Web.

The motivational video exhibits captivating dance moves, set against the vibrant and beautiful city of Accra. Prophet Atarah co-wrote the song with Nana Boateng.

Touching on the message during an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, he said 'Increase' is a motivational song telling people not to give up in their present situation. According to him, with determination and a relentless desire to succeed, God will make everything beautiful.

"As you trust in God's plan, remember that 'INCREASE' is on the way. Just as seeds grow into harvest, your faith is growing into abundance. God's got you, and His increase is surrounding you," he added.

Prophet Atarah resigned from the military band in 2006 after an encounter with God to start his prophetic ministry and commenced his music journey about four years ago.

Rama Antwi ready to dominate with 'Wakae Me'

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel musician, Rama Antwi, is set to take over the world with her much-awaited single dubbed 'Wakae Me'.

The song carries a thanksgiving message to show gratitude to God for life-changing miracles. Speaking to The Spectator Agoro, she said the song is a testimony of her journey in the music industry, from her basic school days to TV3 Mentor and her current situation.

According to her, no matter what people are going through, the Lord will remember them, adding that all they need is to pray and not relent.

She said there are times in one's life that challenges make people forget that God is in charge. Rama said: "The situation makes it difficult for you to even believe God could change the situation for you. This song is to let you know that whatever is happening, a day will come for you to smile."

"When the time comes, your miracle will happen to your amazement; those who used to mock you will be the same people to praise you," Rama Antwi added.

According to her, she has seen that testimony in her life, which is why she is offering thanksgiving through the song. Rama Antwi appealed to everyone, including industry players, to support the song to reach the intended audience.

The video, directed and shot by Sky Web and produced by Shadrack Yawson, is available on all digital stores.