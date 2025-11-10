Nigeria: Soludo's Landslide Victory a Testament to People's Confidence - Gov Otti

press release

Mr Otti called on Mr Soludo to extend an olive branch to his opponents in the election, with a view to ensuring that a stronger, development-oriented synergy is built with everyone who has something to offer for the development of Anambra State.

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, over his victory in the just-concluded governorship election in Anambra.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Soludo of the All Grand Progressives Alliance was declared the winner of the election on Sunday morning by the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie.

Mr Omoregie, a professor and vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, announced the result at INEC's headquarters in Awka. He said Mr Soludo won with 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 99,445 votes.

Mr Soludo also won in each of the 21 local government areas in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Mr Otti's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor stated that the landslide victory secured by Mr Soludo is a testament to the confidence the people of the state repose in him and urged him to see his victory as another great opportunity to consolidate on the progress he has made so far in his first tenure.

He emphasised that the best and easiest way to deepen Nigeria's democracy is to allow the people to choose their leaders through the ballot at all times freely. He commended INEC for ensuring a hitch-free exercise and for announcing the election results on time.

He prayed for resounding success in his second term