Ghana: Cybersecurity and Misinformation Bills Not Meant to Silence Citizens - President Mahama

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the Cybersecurity Amendment Bill (2025) and the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill currently before Parliament are not intended to limit free speech.

In a message posted on his Facebook page after the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards on Saturday, the President said the bills are aimed at protecting citizens and promoting truth in the digital space.

"The bills are not designed to restrict free expression. They are meant to safeguard the citizenry and uphold truth in the digital realm," he stated.

He acknowledged that while digital tools have made it easier to access and share information, they have also enabled the spread of hate, defamation, impersonation, and cyberbullying.

The government, he said, is committed to addressing these challenges responsibly.

President Mahama recognised that the GJA and civil society organisations have raised concerns about the proposed laws.

He assured them that these concerns will be addressed transparently and constructively.

"Our aim is to extend the ethical standards of traditional journalism into the digital space without infringing on constitutional freedoms," he said.

He stressed that freedom of expression comes with responsibility.

"Freedom of expression does not include the freedom to ruin reputations, threaten lives, or incite violence. The boundary of free speech is speech that endangers peace and human dignity," he added.

