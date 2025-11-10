Nigeria: U-16 Mainland 3x3 Basketball Tournament Returns Bigger, Adds Esports

press release

The competition concluded with intense finals across both basketball and eSports

The second edition of the Under-16 Mainland 3x3 Basketball Tournament for secondary schools tipped off this weekend, 8 November, drawing 16 participating school teams; an increase from last year's 12, alongside an expanded roster of 64 basketball players and eight student gamers.

The event, organised under the administration of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is part of a broader youth-development strategy that integrates competitive sports, digital innovation, and community-level talent grooming.

The first edition, held in December 2024, catered to Island schools.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This year marks the 2nd and inaugural Mainland editions, giving students on both sides equal access to structured competition.

The competition concluded with intense finals across basketball and eSports: in the 3x3 Basketball boys final, Topfield College lost (11) - (12) to Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, in a dramatic, narrow finish to secure the Mainland boys title.

Topfield's girls (22) delivered a dominant performance in the Girls Final, showcasing depth and discipline to annihilate Dansol High School (2).

In the eSports (NBA2K) final, a two-point thriller capped the eSports competition, illustrating growing gaming aptitude among students. As Avi-Cenna International School (59) narrowly defeated Wellspring College (57).

Meanwhile, the boys and girls teams from Avi-Cenna International School finished in third place overall in their respective basketball categories, reflecting a balanced program across gender lines.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports Marketing and Administration, Onaopepo Adu, emphasised the importance of creating more developmental platforms for young athletes:

"This is the second edition of the Under-16 Mainland 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for secondary schools. We are actually trying to expand it, not just on the court, but digitally as well. That's why we added an eSports edition to this year's event."

He further highlighted the administration's long-term vision:

"We brought both private and government schools together to see if we can get talent from here. Two of our MVPs from the previous edition got invited to the NBA Junior Cup. We want more students to experience opportunities like that and hopefully even go professional."

Mr Adu revealed why gaming was added: "Because of the growth of eSports in Nigeria, a lot of young people are gaming. We partnered with Game Evo, who will give the winner a year-long access to their studio free of charge. People are actually making money through gaming. We want these kids to showcase themselves."

Unlike previous years, the 2024 edition records significantly improved female turnout.

"Last year, we didn't have enough girls competing, so we deliberately pushed for inclusivity. We are growing the female side of the sport, so it's not always about the boys," said Mr Adu.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye, also commended the tournament's blend of private and public-school athletes:

"My joy is seeing private and public school athletes coming together. It speaks to collaboration and cross-cultural education. They are exchanging hugs, learning, and bonding beyond barriers. It is something we will continue to promote."

He also emphasised the importance of continuous competition:

"Athletes who perform badly here don't mean they are not good, they just need more games. Game after game, competition after competition, we get to see them develop."

Mr Orimoloye also highlighted infrastructural investments:

"We are supporting infrastructures across divisions. Indoor halls are being built so students can enjoy facilities within their locality. After physical activity, what's next is brain activity; we will continue seminars and symposiums led by the DG of Lagos Sports Commission, Hon. Lekan Fatodu."

Coach Godspower Anoka of Topfield Schools expressed satisfaction with his team's performance:

"It has been an awesome experience. The girls and boys have surpassed my expectations. Our secret is simple: continuous growth, training, and confidence. We also prepare by playing 3-on-3 because it is very physical and brings out the best from players."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also applauded the organisers:

"This is our first 3-on-3 tournament, and it has been interesting. We were welcomed with jerseys, which is uncommon. Big kudos to the organisers."

The tournament was conceptualised by SSA Sports Marketing & Administration, Onaopepo Adu, driven by a personal passion for basketball development and a desire to give secondary school students a platform to express talent.

"These students are the leaders of tomorrow. Many young people don't have platforms. We want to grow basketball here, especially with BAL growing on the continent."

Meanwhile, organisers have set sights on: More participating schools, expanded digital competition lanes, greater female representation, and deeper talent scouting opportunities.

"We are hoping to do this bigger next year as well," Mr Adu concluded.