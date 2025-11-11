Ghana: Justice Dzamefe Backs Acting Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Confirmation

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, has expressed confidence that Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie will be confirmed as Ghana's next Chief Justice.

Speaking to TV3 ahead of the parliamentary vetting of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Dzamefe said it was only natural for him to be confirmed, given his seniority and experience on the bench.

"He is the most senior, so it's obvious he should be the Chief Justice. We're not expecting anything else apart from him being confirmed as the CJ," Justice Dzamefe said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who has been serving as Acting Chief Justice, is set to appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting.

His nomination follows the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President Mahama from office.

By: Jacob Aggrey

