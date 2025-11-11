Ghana: President Mahama Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Illegal Mining

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to continue the fight against illegal mining, saying it is vital for Ghana's survival.

In a Facebook post, he said: "We cannot destroy our environment while claiming to build our future."

He also praised journalists like Erastus Asare Donkor for exposing environmental crimes.

The President highlighted alternative programs for affected communities, including the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme, the Blue Water Guards to protect rivers, and the National Apprenticeship Programme to create jobs for youth.

He warned communities against attacking public officials and promised firm action.

"I will NEVER give up this fight against illegal mining," he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey