Senegal: Youth Football Dream Turned Into Nightmare

Senegalese Player Cheikh Touré's Death Reignites Football Trafficking Debate

On November 2, a funeral was held for Cheikh Touré, a promising young Senegalese goalkeeper, after his body was finally returned to his family from Ghana. According to media reports, Touré had traveled to Ghana to meet people he believed to be football scouts. They allegedly kidnapped him, extorted money from his mother, and killed him. Senegal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated he is likely to have fallen "victim to a network of fraud and extortion."

The case has sparked public outrage and sadness across Senegal and Ghana, including amongst the footballing community. The authorities from the two countries are investigating this case, and Senegalese officials announced on October 24 that two other young players being held in Ghana had been freed.

This tragedy highlights the vulnerability of young players to scams and extortion attempts, to which young African football players have regularly been exposed. Lured into signing fake contracts in African countries, Southeast Asia, and Europe, young Africans have seen their dreams and lives crushed by trafficking networks.

The professionalization of global football has undoubtedly created dazzling opportunities for young players, but it has also exposed the lack of child safeguarding by international federations like FIFA, and the failure of state authorities to monitor conditions for young players. Both of these failings have enabled human trafficking and other abuses to thrive. A report by Mission89 has claimed that hundreds of players are trafficked every year from West Africa, with youth from impoverished backgrounds being at greater risk.

"Human trafficking in football is not a hidden crisis; it is an ignored one," said Ahmar Maiga, executive director of Young Players Protection Association in Africa - Mali and Network Advisory Council member of the Sport & Rights Alliance. "We urgently need oversight, safeguarding, and accountability to protect young African athletes."

"Touré's dream was stolen, but his story must awaken football's conscience," said Khayran Noor, Kenyan lawyer and founder of Sports Legal. "Protecting Africa's young players is not charity; it is football's responsibility."

Senegalese and Ghanaian authorities should shine a spotlight on Touré's case in order to dismantle the networks apparently responsible for his death. Additionally, Senegalese and African Union officials should work with FIFA and CAF ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar to strengthen regional safeguarding frameworks. Reforms should include operationalizing the AU's Ouagadougou Action Plan To Combat Trafficking and developing a continental code of protection for young athletes.

Vincent Sima Olé, Coordinator