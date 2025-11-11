Nigeria's Crisis Not Christian-Muslim War but Battle Against Extremists - Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has faulted claims by United States President Donald Trump alleging persecution of Christians in Nigeria, saying the crisis has never been a Christian-Muslim war but battle against extremists.

Relatedly, National Orientation Agency (NOA) appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences, to close ranks and unite against external threats that could undermine the country's sovereignty, growth and development.

However, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, said the time for Nigerians to jointly fight terrorism had come.

At the same time, founding National Secretary of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), Udenta Udenta, said Trump's threat to intervene militarily in Nigeria should serve as a wake-up call for the federal government to urgently address insecurity.

But National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) confirmed that there were massive killings aimed at Islamising the country by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group, but not targeted at Christians alone.

Similarly, Nigeria's Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday described Trump's threat of military action against Nigeria as "reckless, arrogant, and dangerously provocative".

Trump had asked the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria while warning the Nigerian government to act swiftly to end the "killing of Christians" in the country.

The federal government rejected Trump's allegations, insisting that the country's insecurity affects all religious groups.

Speaking during an interview with Democracy Now, Soyinka said Trump's sweeping statements distorted the true picture of the conflict and risked deepening religious hostilities.

He said the situation should not be seen as a war between Christians and Muslims, but a struggle against extremist groups that had weaponised religion for political and economic gain.

He stated, "We must separate Nigeria's long-standing internal problems from President Trump's recent response.

"The Christian-Islam, or Islam-versus-the-rest kind of dichotomy has existed for decades. It became truly horrendous when politics got mixed up with religious differences."

Soyinka said political leaders had exploited religion for power and failed to hold extremists accountable, which allowed impunity to thrive.

He recalled the brutal lynching of a student accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, stating that her killers went unpunished despite being caught on video bragging about the act.

"When perpetrators of such horrors go free, it strengthens the perception that a brutal war is going on between Christians and Muslims," Soyinka said.

"In truth, we are dealing with extremists -- political Islamists, known sometimes as ISWAP or Boko Haram -- not with Muslims as a people," he said.

The playwright added that the extremist groups had formed alliances with global terrorist networks, gaining access to sophisticated weapons that sometimes overwhelmed Nigeria's military.

He also faulted Nigeria's past leaders for failing to decisively tackle violent fundamentalism.

He said, "When we have sweeping statements like Trump's, it doesn't make things easier. It expands the regions of hostility and makes peaceful resolution even more difficult."

Speaking on his US visa revoked because of his criticism of Trump's administration, he said, "I have a feeling that I haven't been flattering Donald Trump -- and I see no reason to do that."

The Nobel laureate said Trump should feel "flattered" that he once compared him to Idi Amin, the former Ugandan head of state.

"Trump has said he likes war -- I'm quoting him. Idi Amin was a man of war and brutality," Soyinka said.

He added, "Idi Amin even called himself the last king of Scotland. He claimed he was going to liberate Scotland from the British."

NOA: We Must Unite Against External Threats Undermining Nigeria's Sovereignty

National Orientation Agency (NOA) appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences, to unite against external threats that could undermine the country's sovereignty.

In a press release by Deputy Director, Media and Communication, NOA Bauchi, Danmusa Mohammed, State Director of the agency, Alhaji Nasiru Mahe, emphasised that no individual or community existed in isolation.

He said just as people depend on one another for survival, nations also depend on other nations for cooperation and development.

He warned that while international relations brought mutual benefits, they also exposed countries to potential threats.

"Every country has friends and enemies within the international community, and Nigeria is no exception. Some nations are even too hostile and do not wish to see Nigeria stand on her own," Mahe said.

The NOA director explained that the current external threats facing Nigeria could manifest in various forms, such military, economic, political, or cultural.

He stated that some Western nations did not want Nigeria to rely on herself or to fully control her own resources and economy.

Mahe urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be more aware of the implications of foreign policies on national interest, stressing the need for citizens to promote awareness of international events that can affect the country's stability and progress.

"Together, we can make Nigeria a better place by guaranteeing the security of lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of gender, tribe, or religion," he stated.

Olubadan: Trump's Threat is Call to Unity, Collective Fight Against Extremism

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, said the time had come for Nigerians to jointly fight terrorism. Ladoja stated this while receiving President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, at the weekend.

In a statement by Adeola Oloko, the media aide to the Olubadan, the monarch said it had been over a decade, specifically, since the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration in 2014, that Nigeria had been battling the scourge of terrorism.

He stated, "Many people have been killed, and property worth an inestimable amount of money destroyed. Multitudes of families, particularly women and children, have been displaced.

"Kidnappings have taken place. Successive administrations have spent trillions to fight insecurity. When you look at this scenario over the past 10 years, people are bound to feel aggrieved and resort to self-help.

"Former President Jonathan has tried. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has tried. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying. But I want to caution that terrorists don't know the difference between Muslims and Christians. They see everybody as prey, while they are the predator.

"This is why, as the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), a constituent part of CAN, we are appealing to you to, please, help us to placate our Christian brethren who are understandably aggrieved, that these times will pass."

Ladoja stated that in the South-west, whic he was more familiar with, people from different religious backgrounds enjoyed harmonious relationships. He wondered why such display of love was hard to come by in other parts of the country.

The PFN president congratulated Ladoja on his emergence as the 44th Olubadan, and prayed to God to give him wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to discharge his obligations as Olubadan to the satisfaction of God and humanity.

Udenta: It's Wake-Up Call for Nigerian Govt to Address Insecurity

Founding National Secretary of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), Udenta Udenta, said Trump's threat to intervene militarily in Nigeria should serve as a wake-up call for the federal government to urgently address insecurity.

Udenta, in a television programme on Monday, said Trump's statement, though harsh, had forced Nigeria's leadership to take renewed action.

Udenta stated, "It's a wake-up call. One of the positives of this brash statement of 'guns-a-blazing' and 'disgraced country'.

"It has now re-mobilised our national engine rooms. The president has started holding meetings with critical stakeholders in the villa."

He stated that the President Bola Tinubu administration had often failed to lead from the front on security matters.

"Sometimes, if you don't lead, others will compel you to lead. For years, this president and his team have refused to lead from the front on insecurity," Udenta stated.

According to him, Trump's remarks have applied pressure on the Nigerian leadership to take decisive steps.

Udenta said, "External pressure can serve as a wake-up call. If you can't do it yourself, others may compel you to do it. If you can't look at the mirror solidly in your locale, someone else will help you do so."

NHRC Confirms Massive Killings Aimed at Islamising Nigeria

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) confirmed that there were massive killings aimed at Islamising the country by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

But NHRC said the killings were not targeted at Christians alone.

Speaking while presenting the October 2025 Human Rights Situation Dashboard, a monthly evidence-based report used to track patterns of human rights violations nationwide, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, said there were enormous killings in Nigeria.

Reacting to the threat by Trump to invade Nigeria to smoke out terrorists involved in Christian genocide, Ojukwu said, "Ladies and gentlemen, permit me a moment to comment on recent diplomatic events relating to the United States threats to intervene in Nigeria's internal affairs due to the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

"There is no doubt that conflicts and insurgency in Nigeria has led to the killings by religious extremists on Christian civilians in parts of Nigeria, it is important to highlight that citizens from other faiths have also been victims.

"As a commission, we hold the view that no life should be lost to conflict or criminalities. The responsibility of government to protect lives and properties in line with section 14(2) of the constitution should be paramount.

"The threat from the United States should be seen as an opportunity to reform our approaches to terrorism and conflict in Nigeria, emphasising civilian protection and accountability for perpetrators.

"We should as a nation get the narrative correctly so that we can have the right diagnosis. Boko Haram and ISWAP have the ideology of Islamising Nigeria. I don't think there is any argument about that."

Ojukwu added, "Boko Haram and ISWAP believe some Nigerian Muslims are not true Muslims and therefore should be killed like other Christians, hence, the attack on mosques and churches.

"This has led to the killing of Christians and Muslims who do not agree with Boko Haram. So the common enemy here is Boko Haram who is surely killing Christians and Muslims in Nigeria for religious reasons."

Ojukwu said, "The NHRC holds the view that rather than threats, the international community, including the United States, should support the efforts of the government of Nigeria and our armed forces to put an end to terrorism and religious extremism.

"Only through partnership and mutual respect can we fight terror and secure the lives and liberties of all Nigerians. We also note that the injunction from the United States is for the Government of Nigeria to take urgent steps to stop the killings. I believe the government is capable of taking such urgent steps that are required to stop the killings."

CNG to Trump: Keep Your Threats, Nigeria Not Client State

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday said Trump's threat of military action against Nigeria was "reckless, arrogant, and dangerously provocative".

National Coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Charanchi, warned that such utterances amounted to a direct assault on the country's sovereignty and unity.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Charanchi accused Trump of "playing to a dangerous gallery" by invoking an unsubstantiated claim of "genocide against Christians" -- a charge the coalition described as "false, toxic, and deeply irresponsible."

According to Charanchi, "Trump's statement is not only ignorant; it is dangerous, it distorts Nigeria's complex security realities and fuels sectarian divisions that millions of peace-loving citizens are struggling to overcome."

The coalition alleged that Trump's comments were inspired by a "manipulated petition" engineered by Amnesty International through its Nigeria Country Director, Isa Sunusi, describing it as part of a broader Western agenda to demonise Nigeria under the guise of human-rights advocacy.

CNG insisted there was no genocide against Christians in Nigeria. It said there was only a worsening national security crisis that had claimed lives across religious and ethnic divides.