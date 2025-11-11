Nigeria: Dangote Fertiliser Partners German Firm to Build, License 4 Production Units in Lekki

Thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology (UFT), a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp Uhde, has entered into a strategic agreement with Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) to license its advanced UFT Fluid Bed Granulation Technology for four new urea granulation units in Nigeria.

The agreement includes the provision of the technology licence, a comprehensive Process Design Package (PDP), and the supply of proprietary equipment such as granulators and scrubbers.

Each of the four new units will have a nameplate capacity of 4,235 metric tons per day, significantly boosting DFL's annual urea granule production from approximately 2.65 million tons to over 8 million tons. These units will be constructed in Lekki, adjacent to DFL's existing fertilizer complexes, which have been operating with UFT technology since 2021 and produce 3,850 metric tons per day each.

The new facilities will incorporate UFT's energy-efficient scrubbing system, designed to minimise pressure drop while effectively controlling dust and ammonia emissions to meet stringent environmental standards. Additionally, the plants will feature the Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT), which integrates ammonium sulfate byproducts into the urea granules, eliminating waste streams and offering logistical and commercial advantages.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, Nadja Haakansson said, "this partnership with Dangote Fertiliser Limited underscores our shared vision for sustainable industrial development and global food security. By deploying our proven UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship in fertilizer production. We are proud to support DFL in building resilient and future-ready value chains."

The president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote stated that, "we are pleased to deepen our collaboration with thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertilizer Technology for the expansion of our fertilizer operations in Lekki. This initiative reflects our commitment to agricultural self-sufficiency and industrial progress across Africa.

"With UFT technology, we are ensuring the production of high-quality urea fertilizer that meets global standards while reducing environmental impact. This investment further positions Nigeria as a leading fertilizer producer."

Dangote Fertiliser Limited is one of Africa's largest fertilizer producers, committed to enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting food security across the continent, while thyssenkrupp Uhde's UFT® Fluid Bed Granulation Technology is recognized globally as one of the most advanced solutions for producing urea granules.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, over 70 per cent of the world's urea granule output is produced using this technology, contributing significantly to global food supply while maintaining emissions well below regulatory limits.