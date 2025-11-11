West Africa: Northern Mali Journalist, Survivor of 2012 Terrorist Attack, Arrested

On Wednesday November 5, 2025, Malick Aliou Maïga, a Radio Aadar Koïma journalist was arrested by Malian gendarmerie in Gao, northern Mali. The reasons for his arrest remain unclear. He was, however, released on Thursday, November 6, after spending a day in detention.

Radio Aadar Koïma's management issued a statement saying: "The reasons for his arrest remain unknown. We extend our full support to Malick and reaffirm our confidence in the justice system and the rule of law. We call on everyone to remain calm and for all people of goodwill to get involved to ensure he returns to us safe and sound."

A well-known figure in Gao's media landscape, Malick Aliou Maïga is a respected journalist and the iconic voice of Radio Aadar Koïma. He is widely recognised for his courage during the 2012 occupation of Gao by the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO), when he continued to inform the public despite restrictions and threats from armed groups. His defiance led to a brutal attack by MUJAO members, who stormed the station, assaulted him live on air, and left him seriously injured. He was later evacuated to Niger for medical treatment.

Maïga's professionalism and resilience have earned him deep respect from both the public and his peers in Mali's journalistic community. His recent arrest has revived painful memories of past intimidation and renewed concerns about the state of press freedom in Mali's northern regions, where journalists operate under constant threat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Media Foundation for West Africa calls on Malian authorities to clarify the circumstances of the detention, uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of expression, and strengthen protections for journalists and the communities they serve. Accountability for such actions is essential to safeguard democratic governance and the public's right to information.