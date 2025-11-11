Nigerian State Seals Illegal Hospital Where Unlicensed Doctor Conducted Surgeries

An official said that the fake doctor has been arrested.

The Enugu State Ministry for Health has sealed an illegal hospital in Ada Ulo Obollo-Etiti Community in Udenu Council Area of Enugu State operated by a fake medical doctor, Kenneth Mamah.

The ministry's enforcement team led by the Director Medical Services, Amaechi Mgbodile, also arrested Mr Mamah for operating without licence, professional training and in an unfit environment.

Speaking during the enforcement on Monday in Enugu, Mr Mgbodile said the closure aligned with the Enugu State Government's broader campaign to eliminate quackery, ensure patients' safety and enforce minimum standards across all health facilities.

He emphasised that no facility was permitted to conduct surgery without proper registration, qualification, sterile equipment and an approved theatre environment.

According to him, on receipt of reports of Mr Mamah's illegal practices, the state Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, coordinated a chain of action involving the local government authorities and a response team from the ministry.

He said the action was carried out after uncovering shocking evidence that the facility was operated by Mr Mamah, who falsely claimed to be a medical doctor.

"So, acting on credible intelligence and complaints from concerned residents, the ministry stormed the facility where we discovered that the owner had been conducting surgical procedures in his consulting room.

"He also conducted other medical practices in an environment unfit for any form of operative care.

"We also discovered that he has no medical licence, professional training and authorisation from the state ministry for health.

"In spite of this, he routinely performed surgical operations, endangering the lives of residents who unsuspectingly sought care in the facility," Mr Mgbodile said.

Mr Mgbodile said Mr Mamah's action was clear quackery, which posed a danger to public health, and revealed that reports showed he had been operating for many years.

He stated that the culprit had been handed over to security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution, which was in line with the governor's zero-tolerance policy towards quackery in the health sector.

He urged the public to verify the authenticity of any health facility or practitioner before seeking medical care.

He added that Governor Peter Mbah's administration in Enugu was committed to ensuring that only trained and licensed professionals provide healthcare services in the state.

He said the closure sends a clear message to quacks and impostors, warning that Enugu will not tolerate any threat to the health and safety of its people.

On his part, the Chairman of Udenu Council Area, Aka Eze Aka, assured the public that he would continue intensifying surveillance across the council area to identify and apprehend unlicensed practitioners.

(NAN)