Zimbabwe: Sikhala's Arrest in South Africa a Zanu-PF Plot to Silence Dissent - Spokesperson Says

Opposition pressure group National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) has described the arrest of its leader, Job Sikhala, as a politically motivated plot by the ruling Zanu PF party to silence him.

Sikhala was arrested in Pretoria last week after explosives were reportedly found in his car following a tip-off to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The firebrand activist and his co-accused, his elderly uncle, Alexander Ferrowst Thema, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to Thursday.The duo is remanded in custody.

NDWG spokesperson Isaya Ndawana claimed that the explosives were planted in Sikhala's vehicle, accusing Zanu PF of orchestrating the arrest using its financial resources and intelligence networks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is very baffling to hear how that happened, but we cannot rule out foul play. Sikhala is not a foolish man who would knowingly carry explosives, which are illegal. If he ever had such intentions, he could have used someone else. This was clearly a planned operation," said Ndawana.

He alleged that Zanu PF, "which is well-resourced and has access to powerful intelligence systems," could easily execute cross-border operations, not just in South Africa but "anywhere in the world."

Ndawana further claimed that the alleged plot was meant to link Sikhala to the recent arson attack on the SAPES Trust building in Harare.

"This was a calculated move to connect him to the bombings back home, to create the impression that Sikhala was behind them. They wanted to substantiate that false narrative, which is why the explosives were planted in his car," he said.

He added that the move was also intended to silence Sikhala, a fierce critic of Zanu PF and its Agenda 2030.

However, Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira rubbished the allegations as baseless.

"The fact of the matter is that this is the usual behaviour from the Zimbabwean opposition," said Marapira.

"They commit crimes and then try to sensationalise them politically to cover themselves. But as always, the law is clear, it will deal with anyone who breaks it."