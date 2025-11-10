Zimbabwe: Sikhala Remains in South African Custody As Explosives Case Postponed

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala will remain in custody in South Africa after his case was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail hearing.

The former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of possession of explosives.

Sikhala was arrested last week after police allegedly found explosives in his vehicle while he was driving in Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said investigations were still underway and that the State had not yet decided whether to oppose bail.

"Investigations in this matter are ongoing, but you must understand that the State does not enroll any matter unless there is prima facie evidence against the accused, as he was found in possession of the explosives," Mahanjana said.

Sikhala was arrested alongside his 78-year-old uncle after police reportedly received a tip-off about a vehicle carrying explosives.

"Police received a tip-off that there were people travelling in a Ford Fiesta in Pretoria during the early hours of Friday morning. When police spotted the vehicle, they stopped it and found 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

The pair faces charges of unlawful possession of explosives with the investigation still in progress.