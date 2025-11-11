Nigeria: NHRC Flays Arbitrary Arrest, Detention of Journalists

... as NUJ insists on zero-tolerance policy for harassment

ABUJA- The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has condemned what it described as the increasing wave of violence, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests targeting journalists across the country.

The Commission, while commemorating the 2925 International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists, on Monday, said it would intensify its efforts to monitor and document violations against journalists and also deepen its collaboration with media organizations and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Speaking at a media parley with journalists, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the rights body was strongly opposed to attempts aimed at shrinking the civic space through arrests and intimidation.

"Attacks on journalists are attacks on our democracy and on the public right to know. The NHRC remains steadfast in its mission to protect the rights of media professionals and to ensure accountability for perpetrators of such violations.

"Going forward, the Commission will intensify its efforts to monitor and document violations against journalists, while deepening collaboration with media organizations, the NUJ, civil society organizations, and international partners.

"Together, we aim to enhance safety awareness and establish rapid response mechanisms for the protection of journalists.

"Today's parley is not just celebration, it is a call to action. We recognize the media as a powerful ally in the fight for human rights. Your voices shape public opinion, expose injustice, and amplify the stories that matter," Ojukwu, SAN, added.

In his remarks, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, stressed that the protection of journalists and promotion of press freedom remained critical to the advancement of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

The NUJ President, whose speech was read at the event by the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chapter, Ms. Grace Ike, described press freedom as non-negotiable.

He said: "It is not a privilege; it is a right. Hence, the need to ensure that journalists are well protected.

"The NUJ maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment, intimidation, or attacks on media practitioners, whether online or offline. Because for us, we know that such threats and acts undermine not only individual freedom but also the very foundation of our democratic society.

"Yet, the persistent cases of impunity for these violations continue to compromise the safety of journalists and weaken our institutions. Journalists are frontline workers in the quest for truth, justice, and national development.

"The NHRC is endowed with constitutional authority and is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. However, beyond issuing statements of condemnation, there is a pressing need for decisive action. It is time to act. It is no longer business as usual.

"We must go beyond the usual policy programs and gatherings; we must act and make sure we do everything possible to protect journalists. The Commission must exercise its investigative powers with vigour, ensuring that all abuses against journalists are thoroughly examined and perpetrators are brought to book and to justice.

"It is imperative that the Commission engages proactively with law enforcement agencies -- because most times, they are the culprits -- as well as with the judiciary, to create an environment where attacks on journalists are met with accountability. This will send a clear message that impunity will no longer be tolerated among media professionals, whatever the case may be.

"We want to use this medium to call on the Commission to translate its mandates into tangible outcomes that will protect the rights and safety of journalists, thereby strengthening the pillars of our democracy," he added.

The occasion equally saw the unveiling of the official logo for the 30th anniversary celebration of the NHRC.