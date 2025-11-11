Africa: Nigeria Set to Lead Africa in Digital Economy, E-Governance As Bill Nears Presidential Assent

Nigeria is poised to take a continental lead in digital economy and e-governance as the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025 is expected to be signed into law this week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The bill, jointly drafted and processed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, was the focus of a one-day public hearing organized by the National Assembly's joint committees on ICT and Cybersecurity.

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu and Hon. Adedeji Olajide, chairmen of the respective committees, assured lawmakers and stakeholders that the bill will be laid for third reading and passed in both chambers this week. Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, confirmed that the President is ready to give assent, describing the legislation as a key catalyst for achieving Nigeria's projected $1 trillion economy.

"The Act from this bill will be the first of its kind on the African continent, demonstrating Nigeria's leadership in technological advancement," Tijani said. He added that the digital economy, which currently contributes 19 percent to GDP, is targeted to account for 21 percent by 2027 under President Tinubu's administration.

The bill provides for the digitization of government operations, deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fiber-optic networks, nearly 4,000 new communication towers in underserved communities, a national data exchange system, and a framework for artificial intelligence adoption to enhance productivity across sectors.

Senator Salisu described the legislation as essential for regulatory clarity in electronic transactions, while Hon. Olajide emphasized its role in driving nationwide digital transformation.

Key stakeholders, including the National Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Communication Satellite (NICOMSAT), Galaxy Backbone, NIPOST, and the Office of the Head of Service, expressed support for the bill, highlighting its potential to serve as the backbone of Nigeria's digital economy and e-governance framework.