Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Vs Regina Daniels - Basketmouth Cautions Couples Against Publicizing Marital Issues

...Warns of Long-Term Harm to Children

Comedian and actor Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has urged estranged couples to refrain from taking their private marital disputes to social media, cautioning that such actions could negatively affect their children in the future.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Monday, the comedian--who has previously confirmed the end of his own marriage--said that while family problems are inevitable, broadcasting them online only exposes children to potential stigma and emotional distress.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Families have had problems since the beginning of time," he said. "I also had issues in my marriage, but I never brought them online to share details."

Basketmouth expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of couples disclosing sensitive information about their relationships on social media. According to him, such disclosures could become "weapons" used against their children by peers in the future.

"They forget that their children will grow up and see these things online. Their children's friends might use these details against them and damage their emotional well-being," he said.

The comedian also weighed in on the recent public dispute involving actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. He urged the senator to exercise restraint and provide leadership by resolving the matter privately.

"Senator, you are an elder. If nobody will tell you, I will. Every day this matter gets worse. Handle it with the maturity expected of your office," he said.

Basketmouth's comments have generated reactions online, with many social media users echoing his call for greater discretion in handling family matters in the digital age.