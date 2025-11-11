Nigeria: Fresh Twist in PDP Crisis As Oyo Judge Faces NJC Petition Over Convention Order

Abuja — The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as three party stakeholders aligned with the Wike bloc have petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged judicial misconduct by Honourable Justice A.L. Akintola of the Oyo State High Court.

The petition, dated November 5, 2025, and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 6, 2025, was submitted by Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, and Turnah Alabh George.

They accused Justice Akintola of "judicial recklessness, impunity, and flagrant violation of established legal processes."

Journalists were briefed in Abuja on Monday by Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, the embattled PDP chairman in Imo State, who was flanked by Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, his counterpart from Abia State. One of the petitioners, Turnah George, was absent at the briefing.

The petitioners alleged that Justice Akintola issued an ex parte order on November 4, 2025, authorising the conduct of the PDP National Convention in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025.

They said the order directly contradicted a subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, delivered on October 31, 2025 (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025), which had expressly restrained the PDP from holding the convention on those dates.

They argued that Justice Akintola's action amounted to sitting on appeal over a judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction, describing it as a breach of judicial order and a threat to the rule of law.

"This disturbing development not only threatens the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary but also risks setting a dangerous precedent capable of eroding public confidence in the justice system," Nwachukwu stated.

The PDP chieftains urged the NJC to act swiftly and decisively, warning that failure to address the matter could embolden judicial officers who disregard due process.

"The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline, impartiality, and the preservation of judicial integrity by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay," they said.

They also reminded the NJC of how it had acted promptly in similar cases of judicial misconduct in Rivers, Imo, and other states, urging it to maintain the same standard.

"The Nigerian judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man and not a tool in the hands of those seeking to subvert justice for political expediency. The NJC's prompt and transparent action on this petition will go a long way in restoring faith in the judiciary and reinforcing the principle that no one, no matter how highly placed, is above the law," Nwachukwu added.

Efforts to reach the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who is aligned with the Governor Seyi Makinde-led bloc of the party that insists the national convention should hold on November 15 and 16, were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls to his phone as of press time.