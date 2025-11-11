Nigeria: Former Envoy Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Destabilise Benue Govt

Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia, Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, has raised the alarm over what he described as a "well-funded plot" by some political actors to destabilise the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing at the NUJ House in Makurdi, Tarzoor alleged that the conspiracy was being orchestrated by politicians opposed to the governor's development agenda, with the aim of making the state ungovernable from December 1, 2025.

According to him, a sum of N2 billion had purportedly been mobilised to fund activities targeted at smearing the governor's image and undermining his administration. He further claimed that "two serving members of the National Assembly have been selected to serve as spokespersons for the scheme."

Tarzoor outlined components of the plot to include the launch of a "vile campaign" of propaganda against the government through false allegations of financial impropriety; attempts to undermine ongoing major contracts such as the underpass projects in Makurdi and Gboko, as well as other road projects across the state; and efforts to question the governor's transparency stance.

He alleged that the plotters also planned to mobilise youths to stage violent anti-government protests in Makurdi, Gboko and other towns in a bid to dent the governor's popularity. According to him, media organisations in Lagos and Abuja had been approached to publish damaging reports and spread misinformation on social media to portray the governor in a negative light before President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other measures, he claimed, included the submission of petitions against key government officials to anti-corruption agencies, as well as the institution of multiple court cases aimed at distracting them from the discharge of their duties.

Describing the alleged plot as "ignoble" and "pathetic," Tarzoor warned that those involved would face the wrath of the people and be judged in the court of public opinion.

He also dismissed recent rumours suggesting that Governor Alia was critically ill or had travelled abroad for medical treatment, insisting that the governor was in full control of his administration and focused on delivering his development blueprint.

"Governor Alia is focused and will not be distracted by political shenanigans. The Almighty has always guided his mandate, and the people of Benue will continue to support his transformative leadership," he stated.

Tarzoor expressed confidence in the governor's capacity to weather political storms and further predicted overwhelming support for both Governor Alia and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.