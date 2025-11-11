Nigeria: President Trump's Remarks On Christian Genocide in Nigeria - Issues and Solutions

Early this month, U.S. President Donald Trump directed the American military to ready itself for intervention in Nigeria to combat Islamist militant groups, accusing the government of inadequately safeguarding Christians.

Since President Trump's statement, a plethora of comments and opinions have emerged from various sectors both within Nigeria and beyond, involving both state and non-state actors. However, nearly all the commentators and analysts have overlooked the core issue.

It is essential to clearly state that the remarks made by the U.S. President resembles the act of cutting down a tree without uprooting it. This may stem from a limited understanding of the complexities surrounding insecurity in Nigeria, the human factors that indicate the Nigerian government is falling short in protecting victims of terrorist assaults in the Middle Belt, predominantly Christians, or perhaps the President's comment serves domestic political interests as midterm elections approach, or even Nigeria's relationships and involvement in BRICS.

Regardless of the perspective one takes, the undeniable fact remains that terrorist attacks claim the lives of not only Christians, but also individuals of other faiths.

Experts in peace studies would likely concur that, in theory, President Trump has a point; since acknowledging that terrorist assaults target all religions in Nigeria could inadvertently silence the voices of Christians who are being killed by terrorists. This aligns with the views of Johan Galtung, who is often referred to as the "father of peace studies."

For example, while we all recognise that all lives matter, prioritising the concept that all lives matter over the specific urgency of Black Lives Matter could stifle the concerns of particular segments of society, such as Black Lives Matter or black activism. This could hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace and security within the community.

The matter of genocide in Nigeria remains a topic for genocide studies scholars to discuss, partly due to the ongoing reluctance of some scholars and certain states to conclude that Israel has engaged in genocide against Gaza.

Engaging in military action alone against Islamist militant groups in Nigeria, as advocated by the President of the United States, is akin to chopping a tree in half. This analogy reflects that if the underlying issues of economic hardship, linked to unemployment and rampant poverty, are not tackled with effective economic strategies that can provide jobs for Nigeria's large youth population, the situation will not improve.

Additionally, if the porous borders of Nigeria, a consequence of the fall of Muhammad Gaddafi in Libya, which left weapons in the hands of non-state actors, remain unaddressed, any military action will be futile.

Furthermore, if the significant number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is not resolved through robust educational policies designed to reintegrate these children into the schooling system, then progress will be hindered.

The issues of corruption among government officials, including in the military, must also be confronted. If the extreme levels of social inequality persist, then President Trump's directive for military preparation to address Islamist militant groups in Nigeria, while claiming that the government has failed to protect Christians, is ultimately a waste of time and resources for US taxpayers.

It is crucial to highlight that the Nigerian government must tackle these underlying factors that contribute to terrorism in the country, and the United States government should collaborate with Nigeria as a partner through intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism training, and other relevant initiatives to achieve sustainable peace and security that benefits all Nigerians, including adherents of Christianity, Islam, and other religions affected by Islamist terrorist attacks.

· Abiodun Ramon Oseni, a former U.S. Police officer, U.S. Army veteran who specialises in international security at Harvard University, and American Military University, wrote via [email protected]