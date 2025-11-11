Nigeria: EFCC Declares Former Bayelsa Governor Timipre Sylva Wanted

10 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared wanted, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva.

The anti-graft agency said the former governor is wanted in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of the sum of $14,859,257 (Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Seven United States Dollars), being part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board( NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

A statement by the Spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed that a warrant for the arrest of the former Minister was secured on November 6, 2025, from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The statement added that the order for the arrest of Sylva was issued by Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

"An order is made issuing a warrant to the Applicant or any Officer of the Commission, Police or any law enforcement officer for the arrest of the Respondent for the purpose of bringing him before the Commission to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed", Justice Dipeolu held.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has enjoined anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact any of its Zonal Directorates across the country or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.

