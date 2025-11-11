Nigeria: Trump's Threat - Americans Have Right to Defend Nigerian Christians - Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said American Christians have a legitimate right to support and defend Nigerian Christians if they believe they are facing persecution.

He argued that such intervention aligns with Biblical principles of Christian solidarity and should not be condemned.

Lawal made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television while reacting to allegations by the United States government about attacks on Christians in Nigeria and former U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of possible military action.

He said the Nigerian government must take responsibility for securing citizens and guaranteeing their welfare, adding that failure to do so leaves room for affected groups to seek help elsewhere.

"The government should assure us they can give us the peace and prosperity we desire. If they are unable to do that, they cannot blame any part of society that decides to seek help from anywhere," he said.

The former SGF explained that defending fellow believers is rooted in Christian teachings. According to him, the concept of "Christian brotherhood" places a duty on believers to protect one another, regardless of nationality or ethnicity.

"In the Bible, we are taught to be our brothers' keepers. If American Christians decide to come to the aid of Nigerian Christians because they are in distress, that is Biblical. They are within their right to do so if Christians feel they are unable to defend themselves," he said.

Lawal also criticised what he described as the government's tendency to dismiss concerns about insecurity. He said citizens who raise alarm are often attacked publicly instead of being listened to.

"When you talk to government, they send people to insult you and say all sorts of things. The government should secure us, and if they do, we can then join them to tell the Americans to stay away from our land," he said.

