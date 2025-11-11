Nigeria: Ex-President, Shagari's Wife Dies At 89

The family of the late President Shehu Shagari has announced the death of the last surviving wife of the former President, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari.

The is contained in a statement signed by the eldest son of the former President and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari.

Shagari said Sutura died at about 3 p.m. on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 89.

He said "with deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Hajiya Saratu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, GCFR, Turakin Sokoto.

"Hajiya Saratu was an embodiment of grace, humility and quite strength who lived a life by dignity." (NAN)