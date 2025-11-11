Nigeria: MOWAA - Okpebholo Revokes Land Title As Museum Clears Air On Status

BENIN CITY - THE Edo State Government has ordered the revocation of the Right of Occupancy earlier granted to the Museum of West African Art, MOWAA, by the former administration of Godwin Obaseki.

The governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo in a statement personally signed by him and dated October 21, 2025 but made public on Monday in Benin City said the decision was carried out "in the overriding public interest," citing the authority vested in him by Sections 28 and 38 of the Land Use Decree No. 6 of 1978 (now the Land Use Act).

Meanwhile, the MOWAA on Monday refuted claims and alleged misconception over the status of Benin Bronzes and the status of the Museum where it reaffirmed its deep respect for His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II stressing its commitment to work collaboratively to preserve and promote West Africa's cultural heritage.

In the official statement by the governor titled, "Land Use Decree 1978: Revocation of Statutory Rights of Occupancy Pursuant to Sections 28 and 38," Governor Okpebholo declared that the land previously allocated to the Edo Museum of West African Art Trust (EMOWAA) Ltd/GTE has been reclaimed by the state and would be restored to its original use as the Benin Central Hospital, a historic medical institution that has served the city for over a century.

The statement read: "Notice is hereby given that in exercise of the power conferred upon me by Section (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree No. 6 of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling me on that behalf, I, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of Edo State of Nigeria, hereby revoke the Statutory Rights of Occupancy granted to Edo Museum Of West African Art Trust (EMOWAA) Ltd/GTE for overriding public interest."

Governor Okpebholo explained that the land in question, known as Digital Plot No. 61977, Zone HI/A12/Ogboka, Benin City, in Oredo Local Government Area, measures approximately 6.210 hectares and was the site of the demolished Central Hospital, controversially cleared during Obaseki's tenure to make way for the museum project.

He further noted that the boundaries of the property were contained in the survey attached to the Certificate of Occupancy dated November 28, 2022, registered as No. 169 at page 3 in Volume 45, and now kept in the EDOGIS Land Registry, Benin City.

Meanwhile, the Director of MOWAA, Phillip Ihenacho in the statement also clarified that it does not hold, nor has it ever claimed ownership of, any Benin Bronzes.

"Since our inception in 2020, the Museum has consistently affirmed that it has no claims to these artefacts. Our focus for the last four years has been firmly on broader West African art, research, education, and conservation, with a strong focus on modern and contemporary, as well as historical works from Nigeria and beyond. There are no Benin Bronzes on display at the Museum, nor have there ever been.

Ihenacho added, " With regard to recent references to the Benin Royal Museum, we wish to clarify that MOWAA has never claimed nor presented itself as the Benin Royal Museum in order to secure funding. We would suggest that the relevant authorities confirm directly with any and all of our donors that we have never misrepresented our status.

MOWAA further added that it aims to support other museums and cultural institutions in Benin City and across West Africa. "Our goal has always been to complement, not compete with, other cultural institutions,"

On the official opening, he said no such event has taken place adding that it was a "private preview for partners and stakeholders marking the start of a preview week for its first contemporary exhibition and a showcase of conserved historical works none of Benin heritage".

Ore Disu, Director of the MOWAA Institute, added: "We set out to demonstrate that it's possible to build world-class conservation facilities, research, and exhibition spaces right here in Nigeria. This is a gift for black and African people everywhere; for people today and future generations."