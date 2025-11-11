Ghana: Don't Fear Losing Votes, Be Decisive Against Galamsey - - Asantehene Tells Government

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) to save "our environment, our people, and our health."

"Governments are unable to act because they fear losing votes. But I say, don't let them vote for you. Galamsey is an issue dear to everybody's heart. We must be very careful--it is destroying this country," the Asantehene warned.

Continuing, he said, "It's politics. It's because of votes--nothing else." Otumfuo declared that successive governments had failed to act decisively due to electoral considerations.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards and Dinner Night--held for the first time outside Accra at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in Manhyia, Kumasi--the Asantehene lamented the environmental devastation caused by galamsey, particularly in his traditional areas such as Amansie, where lands and vital water bodies are being ravaged.

He pledged to follow up on the government's commitment and commended the media for their role in exposing environmental and social injustices.

The Asantehene also challenged chiefs in affected areas who claim helplessness in the face of heavily armed galamsey operators, asserting that the issue is not a lack of employment opportunities but a failure of leadership and resolve.

"We can get alternative employment for them. What we lack is decisive decision," he stated.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the responsible mining traditions of his forebears, Otumfuo recounted:

"My forefathers mined gold 400 years ago. They were not galamsey miners. We never destroyed our water bodies or forests."

He questioned why, in an era of advanced technology and education, Ghana continues to suffer environmental degradation at the hands of illegal mining.

While acknowledging President John Dramani Mahama's assurances to protect journalists and uphold press freedom, the Asantehene emphasized that galamsey remains a national emergency.

In a parallel address, Otumfuo turned his attention to the state of Ghana's media landscape, warning that the rapid spread of social media has disrupted traditional journalism and weakened the foundations of professional news practice.

"The mainstream media that has been the bulwark of our cultural history is cocooned in intensive fighting for its last breath," he observed. "Tonight, we need to raise a national call to save the mainstream."

He described social media as a "fireball of uncontrollable velocity" that, while initially celebrated for democratizing information, has now unleashed confusion and eroded long-standing professional standards.

"What was initially celebrated as the democratization of information has left mankind groping for order. Social media has left the mainstream media reeling for survival."

Otumfuo emphasized that the GJA Awards should not only celebrate journalistic excellence but also serve as a moment of national reflection on the future of the media industry amid technological and ethical challenges.

"For me, the GJA Awards night is more than a celebration of deserving practitioners. It should be a moment of deep national significance--a moment for reflection and soul-searching on the daunting challenges of our age."

Tracing the historical role of the Ghanaian media, the Asantehene highlighted its central contribution to the nation's political evolution--from the anti-colonial struggle to the consolidation of democracy--describing the media as a "critical pillar for national cohesion and prosperity."

"We owe a great deal to the media, even if historically we have failed to invest adequately in its growth. The freedoms we take for granted today are ours because of the sacrifices made by journalists at various stages of our history."

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

