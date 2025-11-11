Ghana: Govt Approves 9 Percent Pay Rise for Public Sector Workers ...Minimum Wage Up to Gh¢21.77

The Government has approved a nine per cent salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year.

The National Tripartite Committee has also agreed to raise the national daily minimum wage by nine per cent, moving it from ₵19.97 to ₵21.77. The new wage takes effect from January 1 to December 31, 2026.

The agreement was signed on Sunday after negotiations between the Government--represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Finance--and Organised Labour.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Minister for Finance, Dr Ato Forson, praised Organised Labour for their cooperation and sense of national duty.

He said the salary adjustment was in line with government's plan to support Ghana's economic recovery.

According to him, the country has faced difficult periods marked by high inflation and interest rates, but recent months have shown improvement, with both indicators dropping.

He stated that the government aims to reduce inflation further from the current eight per cent to bring more relief to Ghanaians.

Dr Forson noted that government had promised to stabilise the economy during the 2025 base pay negotiations and has fulfilled that promise.

He assured the public that the same effort would continue to ensure lasting stability, adding that the Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission would keep working to improve conditions of service for public sector workers and ensure that all approved provisions are carried out.

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, also commended the parties involved for the constructive dialogue that produced the agreement.

He stressed that government remained committed to promoting labour satisfaction while safeguarding economic stability, noting that the cooperation shown during the negotiations reflects a shared desire to prioritise national interest.

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Dr George Smith-Graham, expressed appreciation to Organised Labour for their role in helping to stabilise the economy.

He said labour has made significant sacrifices to support the country's recovery efforts, and the positive results are now becoming visible in the broader economy.

He encouraged all parties to continue working together to maintain the progress achieved so far.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the nine per cent increase.

He noted that while the increment was appreciated, it also reflected labour's understanding of the country's current economic situation.

However, he urged government to avoid introducing new taxes or tariff adjustments that could cancel out the gains workers stand to receive from the new salary levels.

He emphasised that protecting workers' living standards should remain a key priority moving forward and called on government to honour all commitments made during the negotiations, saying this is essential to maintaining trust and ensuring the welfare of workers across the country.

The approval of the new salary and minimum wage adjustments is expected to bring some relief to workers who have faced rising living costs in recent years.

By TIMES REPORTER

