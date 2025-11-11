African Central Bank Governors Hold Maiden Meeting in Accra

About twenty-four central banks across Africa and other parts of the world are meeting in Accra to discuss strategies and share lessons aimed at promoting price stability and economic growth across African economies.

The maiden two-day conference, dubbed the Pan-African Central Bank Governors' Conference, is being organised by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Bank of England, and UK International Development.

The conference seeks to facilitate peer-to-peer learning on leadership and institutional credibility, deepen understanding of how independence and accountability can coexist, share practical lessons from moments of stress and resilience, and strengthen regional networks of governors for continuous dialogue.

Among the dignitaries addressing the conference are the former Governor of Sveriges Riksbank, Mr Stefan Ingves; former Governor of the Central Bank of Argentina, Dr Mario I. Blejer; former Governor of the Central Bank of Kosovo, Mr Gani Gerguri; former Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Professor Njuguna Ndung'u; and the Director of the African Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Abebe Aemro Selassie.

Opening the programme, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, said the BoG was honoured to host 23 central banks from across the continent and beyond at the maiden BoG-Bank of England Pan-African Central Bank Governors' Conference.

"We gather not as policymakers behind podiums, but as custodians of public trust -- men and women who know what it means to carry a nation's expectations," he said.

Dr Asiama noted that the roles of central banks had evolved and were no longer judged only by the policies they set, but also by the trust they sustain. He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities.

He further called for better communication of central bank policies, saying, "Markets move not only on what we do, but on how we explain it. So we must speak monetary truth in a language the public understands."

"As we deliberate over the next two days, I hope this conference yields more than resolutions -- that it deepens our trust in one another and strengthens the conviction that binds our community of governors. For in the end, the true measure of our work will not be the communiqués we sign, but the confidence we inspire -- in each other, in our institutions, and in the economies we serve," he added.

The Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy at the Bank of England, Clare Lombardelli, said the challenges facing central banks today were complex and evolving, ranging from maintaining price stability amid global shocks to supporting sustainable economic growth and safeguarding financial stability in an increasingly interconnected world.

She said the meeting offered a great opportunity to share insights, pool expertise, and develop innovative solutions tailored to the realities of African economies.

By KINGSLEY ASARE

