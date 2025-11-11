Ghana: Youth Summit 2025 Calls for Collective Action to Drive National Development

The Star-Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with Youth Advocates Ghana, Kofkro Partners, the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, and the National Youth Authority, with support from the Botnar Foundation, has organised the 2025 Ghana Youth Summit in Koforidua.

The two-day event, held under the Action for Youth Development (AfYD) project, brought together over 500 young leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives, and private sector actors to deliberate on the theme: "Harnessing the Power of Youth for Transformative Development."

The summit created a platform for young people to engage meaningfully with decision-makers, share ideas, and co-create sustainable solutions to development challenges.

Discussions focused on youth participation in governance, entrepreneurship, mental health, digital inclusion, and accountability.

Ms Eunice Agbenyadzi, Head of Programmes at Star-Ghana Foundation, urged the youth to recognise their collective power in addressing national issues such as unemployment, illegal mining, and corruption. She encouraged them to remain non-partisan and united for national progress.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs Rita Adjei Awatey, commended the organisers for empowering young people and reaffirmed the government's commitment to entrepreneurship and civic participation.

New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Ransford Tetteh, called for rethinking youth roles, describing them as innovators and key drivers of national development.

From AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

