Ghana: OSP Trains Journalists On Financial Crimes Reporting

Twenty journalists from across Ghana have received specialised training on reporting financial crimes and illicit financial flows, organised by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) with support from GIZ.

The initiative aimed to deepen journalists' understanding of how illicit financial activities affect the country's economy.

The training was conducted under PAIReD, a four-year initiative commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and implemented by GIZ in partnership with Ghana's Ministry of Finance.

Over three days, participants familiarised themselves with the OSP's mandate, operations, and role in fighting corruption.

Kwaku Obeng, Component Manager of PAIReD, urged the media to use the knowledge gained to help recover millions of Ghana Cedis lost to illicit financial activities, emphasising the synergy between the OSP and the media in promoting accountability.

Samuel Appiah Darko, OSP Director for Strategy, Research, and Communication, stressed that journalists who understand the institution's methods and limitations are better equipped to report accurately, reinforcing public trust in anti-corruption efforts.

Dr Isidore Tuffuor, OSP Director of Prosecutions, explained that corruption cases target "prime suspects," and prosecutions rely on evidence, not hearsay. Emmanuel Dogbevi, Executive Director of NewsBridge, added that investigative journalism must rely on verified data, not unsubstantiated claims.

The training highlights the critical role of ethical, informed journalism in supporting Ghana's fight against corruption and safeguarding its financial integrity.

BY FRANCIS DABRE DABANG

