Nigeria: 39km Completed On Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway - Govt

The federal government says 39 kilometres of work have been completed on different sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway.

The completed portions include 26 kilometres of reinforced concrete pavement on Section 1, which covers a total of 81 kilometres, and an additional 13 kilometres extending to the Aminu Kano International Airport, with another 15 kilometres completed up to the binder course level.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project, the Minister of State for Works, Barr. Bello Goronyo, said the government was closely monitoring the contractor, Infiouest International Limited, to ensure the first section is completed before the April 2026 deadline.

He said eight construction sites had been opened along the highway to speed up work, adding that the project's quality would guarantee durability of over 50 years.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration is not just constructing roads but building them to last. His vision is that no successor will need to return to rebuild these roads again," Goronyo said.

The minister commended the president for releasing sufficient funds for the project, saying the gesture reflected his concern for the people of the North and his commitment to easing their hardship.

He, however, decried the activities of vandals and scavengers along the highway, saying their actions endanger motorists and shorten the lifespan of the road.

"Preventing road abuse is part of maintenance. Some people break newly completed roads at night or remove key components. At Jaji Bridge, for instance, residents have tampered with structures to pass cables or place logs across the bridge. These acts of vandalism must stop," he said.

Goronyo appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to take ownership of public infrastructure and help protect government investments.

On his part, the Director of Bridges and Design, Engr. Musa Saidu, said most heavy-duty vehicles in Nigeria exceed axle load limits, stressing that rigid concrete pavements were designed to endure such stress for up to a century.

Also speaking, the Director of Federal Highways in the Ministry of Works, Mr. Clement Ogbuagu, said the inspection team was impressed with the level of progress.

"We have been monitoring the contractor to ensure compliance with the agreed timetable. This road is of great importance to Mr. President, and we are determined to deliver it on schedule," he said.

Ogbuagu added that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway remains one of the fastest-progressing road projects in the country, describing the quality of work as "very satisfactory."