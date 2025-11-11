Nigeria: Again, EFCC Witness Says No Law Breached in Fund Withdrawals By Kogi Govt

11 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

An EFCC witness, Mshelia Arhyel Bata, in the alleged money laundering trial of former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, on Monday, re-affirmed that fund withdrawals by the state government did not breach any banking law.

Bata stated this while being cross-examined by the ex-governor's counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He also admitted that Bello's name did not appear as beneficiary in the account statements presented as evidence in court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bata, a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank, testified as 4th prosecution witness (PW-4). The prosecution had concentrated on withdrawals by Abdulsalam Hudu.

Under cross-examination, Daudu drew the witness' attention to certain withdrawals by Umar Comfort Olufunke, which he said the prosecution did not mention while being led in evidence-in-chief.

The PW-4 told the court that Olufunke's withdrawals, in multiples of N10 million, were between December 2017 and April 2018, with beneficiaries being various hotels in Kogi. (NAN)

The witness also confirmed withdrawals by Alhassan Omakoji between November 2021 and December 2022, which he admitted, did not exceed N10 million per withdrawal.

He said the withdrawals were in line with the limits set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He equally admitted that he was not aware of any law that regulates how Kogi Government spends its money or allocation.

Justice Nwite then discharged the witness after Pinheiro informed that there was no re-examination. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.