Nigeria: Four Nigerians, Others Jailed 55 Years Over London Phone Robbery Spree

Four Nigerians have been handed lengthy prison sentences in the United Kingdom for their roles in a violent phone robbery syndicate that terrorised mobile phone outlets across London.

The group, convicted alongside six other accomplices, received a combined jail term of 55 years following a ruling by Kingston Crown Court.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the convictions in a statement published on its website on Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the police report, the Nigerians identified as David Akintola, Ayomide Olaribiro, Olabiyi Obasa, and David Okewole were key members of the organised gang that targeted electronics and telecommunications shops across the city. Other members of the network include James Adodo, Robert Hills, Nelson Joel, Michael Babo, Mushtakim Miah, and Laville Bloise.

Investigators revealed that between September and November 2024, the gang executed 13 coordinated robberies, mostly at EE stores across the UK.

"The group targeted mostly EE stores, using threats of violence to force staff to open secure stock rooms before making off with high-value mobile phones and other devices. In total, they stole items with a total value of £240,000," the statement read.

Detectives said the syndicate's downfall came after forensic and digital evidence tied them to several crime scenes. "Officers were able to link suspects to the scenes of the crimes through DNA evidence, as well as call data and vehicle records. They observed the group as they prepared for further offences, and on November 19, 2024, officers moved in to arrest four of the men in the act at an EE shop in Kilburn.

"Searches at addresses linked to the suspects led to the recovery of stolen devices and further evidence connecting the group to the robberies," the statement added.

Following their arrests, all 10 suspects were charged in court, with eight pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob on January 30, 2025. They were sentenced on Friday, November 7, after months of trial proceedings.

The police detailed the individual sentences as follows:

"James Adodo of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. David Akintola of Samuel Street, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and six months' imprisonment.

"Michael Babo of Gilbert Close, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and 10 months' imprisonment. Robert Hills of Mayfield Road, Gravesend, Kent, was sentenced to five years and three months' imprisonment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ayomide Olaribiro of Warrior Square, Manor Park, was sentenced to four years and six months' imprisonment. Nelson Joel of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and three months' imprisonment.

"Olabiyi Obasa of Norfolk Close, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and six months' imprisonment. David Okewole of Vale Road, Northfleet, Kent, was sentenced to seven years and six months' imprisonment."

Two other members faced lesser sentences after admitting to attempted robbery.

"Laville Bloise of Goldcrest Close, Thamesmead, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

"Mushtakim Miah of Artillery Place, Woolwich, was sentenced to eight years and six months' imprisonment," the police concluded.