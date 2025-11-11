Nigeria: Wike's Camp Petitions NJC Over Oyo Judge's Order for PDP to Hold Convention

The factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp loyal to the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice A.L. Akintola of the Oyo State High Court over his ex parte order that the PDP should hold its national convention slated for November 15.

The petition, dated November 5, 2025, was authored by Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, and Turnah Alabh George.

An acknowledged copy by the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 6, 2025, was sighted by LEADERSHIP.

The petitioners accused Justice Akintola of "judicial recklessness, impunity, and flagrant violation of established legal processes."

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Nwachukwu, the PDP chairman in Imo State, flanked by Hon. Amah Abraham Nnanna, his counterpart from Abia State, said Justice Akintola issued an ex parte order on November 4, 2025, authorising the conduct of the PDP National Convention in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025.

He said the order directly contradicted a subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, delivered on October 31, 2025 (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025), which had expressly restrained the PDP from holding the convention on those dates.

Nwachukwu claimed that the judge's action smacked of sitting on appeal over a judgement of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

"This disturbing development not only threatens the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary but also risks setting a dangerous precedent capable of eroding public confidence in the justice system," they said.

The PDP chieftains urged the NJC to act swiftly and decisively, warning that failure to address the matter could embolden judicial officers who disregard due process.

"The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline, impartiality, and the preservation of judicial integrity by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay," they said.

They also reminded the NJC of how it had acted promptly in similar cases of judicial misconduct in Rivers, Imo, and other states, urging it to maintain the same standard.

"The Nigerian judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man and not a tool in the hands of those seeking to subvert justice for political expediency. The NJC's prompt and transparent action on this petition will go a long way in restoring faith in the judiciary and reinforcing the principle that no one, no matter how highly placed, is above the law," Nwachukwu added.