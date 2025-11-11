Nigeria: Indigenous Contractors Laud Oborevwori's Release of N8.3bn Lifeline to Settle Desopadec Contract Debt

Warri — Chairman Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commision (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum, Engr. Ogie Samson has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for releasing N8.4bn to the state interventionist agency to clear inherited contract debts.

Samson, in a statement issued in Warri yesterday said the release of the fund was an indication that Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a listening governor that have the interests of the people of the state at heart.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, had last week approved the release of N8.4 billion to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for the settlement of long-standing contract liabilities dating from 2010 to 2023.

The intervention was aimed at restoring contractor confidence, revitalizing grassroots development, and stimulating economic activity across the state's oil-producing communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Samson, however, while reacting to the development showered praises on the governor for heeding the forums pleas, over time, for the settlement of outstanding payments owed his members.

"The leadership of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum is grateful to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for listening to our cries over the years for the settlement of our long-standing debts. We are grateful for this gesture.

"His directive for the release of N8.4bn to clear the debts owed our members is an indication that the governor is a listening person. We look forward to the immediate implementation by the management of the interventionist agency", he added.

Samson urged the governor to do more for his members by incorporating them into the state contract awarding process noting that his members had shown resilience in contributing to infrastructural development of the state.

"We appeal to the governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to extend this gesture by incorporating Indigenous Contractors Forum members into opportunities of being awarded contracts by his administration. By this, we will be contributing to the infrastructural development of the state", he added.

Samson commended the Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA), Chief Kome Okpobo, for his excellent representation of the governor in fostering positive relationship between the interventionist agency and the Indigenous Contractors Forum.

"I want to, on behalf of members of the DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, thank Chief Kome for his understanding all this while, and assure him of our continued support in ensuring the aims and objectives, are achieved. We are grateful", he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samson also expressed appreciation to the Chairman of DESOPADEC, Chief John Nani for his understanding and fatherly disposition towards the forum noting that without conflict there can't be resolutions towards achieving the successes of the agency.

"I acknowledge that the EDFA Chief Kome Okpobo, the MD Chief Festus Ochornogho and Board Chairman, Chief John Nani have been trying their best for harmonious relationship between the forum and management and I call for more funds from the Governor Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori to ease the burden of the management team of DESOPADEC", he concluded.