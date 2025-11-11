Nigeria: Human Rights Lawyer Offers Free Legal Defence for Regina Daniels' Brother

Human rights activist Tony Dania has declared his intention to represent Sam West, brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, in the unfolding dispute tied to the actress's recent public clash with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Dania, who announced the move in a statement on Tuesday, said he would take up the matter pro bono, insisting that "every Nigerian, famous or unknown, deserves fair play and justice, especially in cases that escalate into the public domain".

The controversy broke out earlier this month, after videos circulated online in which Regina Daniels appeared distressed and alleged that her husband had "disciplined" her physically. She also claimed that her brother was arrested at the senator's instance.

Senator Nwoko, however, swiftly dismissed the allegations. In a response shared by his media team, he described the video as a "pure Nollywood scenario" and blamed Regina's alleged drug use and a "gang-up" of relatives and friends for the controversy.

Dania's involvement adds a new dimension to the saga, which has sparked widespread debate about power dynamics, gender, and polygamy in Nigerian public life.