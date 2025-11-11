Nigeria: Lastma Nabs Intoxicated Motorist for Allegedly Killing Woman in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified elderly woman has been crushed to death by a white Pathfinder Jeep reportedly driven by an intoxicated motorist along Almaroof, inward Pleasure, Oke-Odo area of Lagos State.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the fatal crash occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle following a brake failure and veered off the road, hitting the unsuspecting pedestrian. The impact of the collision killed the woman on the spot.

Operatives of LASTMA, who arrived promptly at the scene, apprehended the fleeing driver before he could escape and secured the area to prevent further accidents and ensure free traffic flow.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency's officials quickly alerted officers of the Ile-Epo Police Division, who took over the case and commenced investigation.

He explained that the severely damaged vehicle was towed from the scene and handed over to the Police for forensic examination, while the victim's family was contacted through her mobile phone found at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned the increasing rate of fatal road crashes caused by reckless and intoxicated drivers in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki warned that such acts of indiscipline and moral decay would no longer be tolerated, stressing that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

According to Bakare-Oki, "The sanctity of human life is inviolable. The continued slaughter of innocent citizens through sheer recklessness and moral irresponsibility is intolerable. Every motorist must imbibe discipline, sobriety, and an abiding respect for human life while navigating our roads."

He further urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that the arrested driver is prosecuted in line with relevant traffic and criminal laws of Lagos State.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA's commitment to protecting lives and property through sustained enforcement, public sensitisation and collaboration with other security agencies to maintain safety and order on the state's road networks.