Liberia: Supreme Court Sets Hearing for Ex-Finance Minister Tweah, Former Officials in Alleged Corruption Case

The Supreme Court of Liberia will on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, hear arguments in a corruption case involving former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah and four former officials of the previous administration. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Chambers of the Court.

The matter stems from a writ of prohibition filed by Tweah and the other defendants after the lower court denied their motion to dismiss charges. The Supreme Court had earlier issued a stay order on March 20, 2025, halting all proceedings until it could review constitutional and legal questions raised by the defense.

The case centers on allegations that Tweah, along with former Acting Justice Minister Nyenati Tuan, former National Security Adviser Jefferson Karmoh, former Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Director Stanley S. Ford, and former FIA Controller D. Moses P. Cooper, orchestrated the unauthorized transfer of L$1,055,152,540 and US$500,000 from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to accounts operated by the FIA. Prosecutors maintain that the funds remain unaccounted for and describe the transfers as financial misconduct carried out at senior levels of government.

Defense Cites National Security Authority

The defense has argued that the officials acted under national security authorization, claiming that their decisions were taken as part of sensitive operations directed by the National Security Council, which was chaired at the time by former President George M. Weah. They contend that the actions fall within classified state security operations, making the defendants immune from prosecution under the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act of 2011 and the FIA Act of 2022.

Their filing further asserts that the judiciary lacks jurisdiction to review decisions tied to national security directives.

Lower Court Rejected Immunity Claim

However, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court "C" denied the motion to dismiss, ruling that national security functions do not override financial accountability requirements. He emphasized that the NSRI Act contains explicit provisions mandating documentation and oversight of public funds. Judge Willie also pointed out that constitutional immunity applies only to a sitting president and does not extend to appointed officials or agency heads.

Prosecution Argues Case Is About Public MoneyThe Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) have insisted that the matter is one of public finance, not national security. They argue that there is no evidence that the transfers were formally requested or approved by the National Security Council, the National Joint Security, or the FIA's established chain of authorization. According to prosecutors, the evidence instead points to unauthorized movement of state funds, raising red flags about accountability and oversight within the former administration.

Observers say the Supreme Court's decision could set an important legal precedent regarding the limits of national security authority in cases involving the use of public funds. Legal analysts indicate that the Court will first determine whether the lower court correctly interpreted the relevant laws and constitutional provisions before deciding whether the criminal trial should proceed.

The November 11 hearing is expected to draw wide public attention due to the high-profile nature of the defendants and the broader implications for governance, transparency, and the boundaries of executive power.