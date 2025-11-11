Liberia: Unity Party to Hold Bong County Fundraising Rally Ahead of National Homecoming

The Unity Party (UP) will hold a county-wide homecoming and fundraising rally in Gbarnga on November 29, 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen local structures and mobilize support for the construction of the party's new national headquarters in Monrovia.

Deputy Finance Minister for Administration Bill McGill Jones disclosed the plans during an interview on Super Bongese Radio. He said the rally, which will bring together party leaders, supporters, and community members across Bong County, is themed "Reconnecting the Grassroots for Development and Unity."

"This homecoming is about renewing loyalty, celebrating unity, and mobilizing our members for progress," Jones said. "Every contribution, whether one dollar or twenty, counts toward building a party that belongs to all of us."

Jones said the Bong County effort is being led by Senator Prince K. Moye, Deputy Health Minister Martha C. Morris, and other senior figures within the county chapter. Funds raised will support the party's county offices and contribute to the national headquarters project.

He also announced that the county that contributes the highest amount during the fundraising campaign will receive naming rights to the main hall of the new headquarters. "We want counties to feel ownership in this effort," he said.

National Homecoming Set for December 6

The Gbarnga rally will precede a national fundraising and homecoming celebration scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the UP headquarters on Broad Street in Monrovia. That event is expected to bring together delegations from all 15 counties to consolidate contributions and reaffirm party organizing across the country.

"We want to build a headquarters that symbolizes unity, integrity, and accountability," Jones said. "This is not government money; it is a grassroots effort led by members and supporters."

Suakoko Convention Center Announced

Jones also outlined plans for a National Convention Center to be constructed in Suakoko District as part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decentralization and regional development agenda.

He said 60 acres of land have been secured in consultation with local authorities and community leaders. The Liberia Land Authority has completed surveying, and the Ministry of Public Works is expected to begin site clearing and landscaping before the end of November.

"The President envisions a facility in the heart of the country capable of hosting national and international gatherings," Jones said. The proposed center is expected to accommodate up to 50,000 people, support tourism, and create jobs for youth in Bong County.

Feasibility and environmental assessments are expected to conclude by mid-2026, with financing anticipated in the 2027 national budget.

Local Economic Impact Highlighted

Jones said the convention center is expected to generate significant employment during construction and long-term opportunities for small businesses.

"From engineers to food vendors, everyone will benefit," he said. "Visitors will support local hotels, marketplaces, and tourist attractions like Kpatawee Waterfall."

Message of Unity and Civic Leadership

In closing, Jones called on Liberians to embrace unity during the Thanksgiving season and reject political harassment and misinformation.

"Division only weakens us; unity moves Liberia forward," he said. He encouraged young people to promote peace in their communities.

"If someone asks you to insult another person for politics, ask them to send their own children first," he noted.

The UP's Bong County fundraising rally is scheduled for November 29 in Gbarnga, followed by the national homecoming event in Monrovia on December 6. Both events are expected to draw senior officials, lawmakers, and supporters from across the country.